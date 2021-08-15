Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Best places to retire in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfVkl_0ajLR8t700
Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Webster County

- Median household income: $42,119
--- 16.7% below state median, 33.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdU4z_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Robertson County

- Median household income: $41,902
--- 17.2% below state median, 33.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%
--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lx3IO_0ajLR8t700
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Butler County

- Median household income: $41,763
--- 17.4% below state median, 33.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VmkO_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Laurel County

- Median household income: $41,526
--- 17.9% below state median, 33.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIY5q_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Barren County

- Median household income: $41,459
--- 18.0% below state median, 34.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wb1aD_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Martin County

- Median household income: $41,013
--- 18.9% below state median, 34.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k89C_0ajLR8t700
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Marion County

- Median household income: $40,107
--- 20.7% below state median, 36.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRvhu_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $39,998
--- 20.9% below state median, 36.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YBEZ_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Menifee County

- Median household income: $39,325
--- 22.3% below state median, 37.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Jkbr_0ajLR8t700
No machine-readable author provided. Blinutne assumed (based on copyright claims). // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Whitley County

- Median household income: $39,005
--- 22.9% below state median, 37.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%
--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lhw5Q_0ajLR8t700
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grayson County

- Median household income: $38,612
--- 23.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV8J5_0ajLR8t700
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Median household income: $38,396
--- 24.1% below state median, 38.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rWNc_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Russell County

- Median household income: $38,390
--- 24.1% below state median, 38.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Hq2W_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Rowan County

- Median household income: $38,230
--- 24.4% below state median, 39.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,320 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455kwN_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Nicholas County

- Median household income: $38,149
--- 24.6% below state median, 39.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Where people in Kentucky are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myy3R_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Adair County

- Median household income: $38,021
--- 24.8% below state median, 39.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%
--- #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDaLQ_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Powell County

- Median household income: $37,469
--- 25.9% below state median, 40.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrcMX_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Metcalfe County

- Median household income: $37,386
--- 26.1% below state median, 40.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455ufb_0ajLR8t700
HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Johnson County

- Median household income: $37,055
--- 26.8% below state median, 41.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfHAV_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morgan County

- Median household income: $36,134
--- 28.6% below state median, 42.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #201 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Kentucky, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blg3u_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Green County

- Median household income: $35,899
--- 29.0% below state median, 42.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qPV9_0ajLR8t700
verygreen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rockcastle County

- Median household income: $35,720
--- 29.4% below state median, 43.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qK3I3_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $35,344
--- 30.1% below state median, 43.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%
--- #72 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YN8w_0ajLR8t700
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wayne County

- Median household income: $34,914
--- 31.0% below state median, 44.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%
--- #234 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCaeq_0ajLR8t700
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Monroe County

- Median household income: $34,879
--- 31.1% below state median, 44.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%
--- #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW8R6_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pike County

- Median household income: $34,856
--- 31.1% below state median, 44.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%
--- #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436pWx_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Casey County

- Median household income: $34,819
--- 31.2% below state median, 44.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%
--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX7vZ_0ajLR8t700
CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Carter County

- Median household income: $34,736
--- 31.3% below state median, 44.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%
--- #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVIwg_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Perry County

- Median household income: $33,640
--- 33.5% below state median, 46.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWfvV_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $32,798
--- 35.2% below state median, 47.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%
--- #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFb2l_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Floyd County

- Median household income: $32,730
--- 35.3% below state median, 47.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%
--- #3,069 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.2%
--- #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HG9c_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Elliott County

- Median household income: $32,306
--- 36.1% below state median, 48.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.8%
--- #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGSk8_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clinton County

- Median household income: $32,184
--- 36.4% below state median, 48.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%
--- #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%
--- #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0bP5_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Median household income: $32,138
--- 36.5% below state median, 48.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%
--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW8Bk_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Estill County

- Median household income: $31,688
--- 37.4% below state median, 49.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.7%
--- #3,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.6%
--- #53 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Coakj_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Leslie County

- Median household income: $31,627
--- 37.5% below state median, 49.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 3.6%
--- #3,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%
--- #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Wf6s_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Knott County

- Median household income: $31,198
--- 38.3% below state median, 50.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.6%
--- #3,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%
--- #103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jA3Uz_0ajLR8t700
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

- Median household income: $31,147
--- 38.4% below state median, 50.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%
--- #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwVaw_0ajLR8t700
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Owsley County

- Median household income: $30,284
--- 40.1% below state median, 51.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.3%
--- #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6W35_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Knox County

- Median household income: $30,181
--- 40.3% below state median, 52.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.6%
--- #3,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.4%
--- #12 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaR77_0ajLR8t700
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fulton County

- Median household income: $30,114
--- 40.5% below state median, 52.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%
--- #59 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Id4x_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Letcher County

- Median household income: $29,886
--- 40.9% below state median, 52.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,965 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.4%
--- #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAPRC_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Magoffin County

- Median household income: $28,147
--- 44.4% below state median, 55.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.1%
--- #3,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.7%
--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSc2d_0ajLR8t700
Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCreary County

- Median household income: $28,105
--- 44.4% below state median, 55.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.9%
--- #3,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.9%
--- #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxTn3_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Breathitt County

- Median household income: $27,344
--- 45.9% below state median, 56.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%
--- #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.2%
--- #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UWxj_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clay County

- Median household income: $26,840
--- 46.9% below state median, 57.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.2%
--- #3,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.5%
--- #19 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWZdS_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Harlan County

- Median household income: $26,478
--- 47.7% below state median, 57.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.1%
--- #3,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%
--- #27 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzICq_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bell County

- Median household income: $26,272
--- 48.1% below state median, 58.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 4.8%
--- #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%
--- #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38y1tx_0ajLR8t700
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County

- Median household income: $25,275
--- 50.0% below state median, 59.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.2%
--- #15 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdtDT_0ajLR8t700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wolfe County

- Median household income: $24,623
--- 51.3% below state median, 60.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.6%
--- #3,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.1%
--- #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Kentucky, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy