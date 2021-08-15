Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rf3LO_0ajLR70O00
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Marshall County

- Median household income: $56,437
--- 6.8% below state median, 10.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiP2V_0ajLR70O00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Franklin County

- Median household income: $56,419
--- 6.8% below state median, 10.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upjw1_0ajLR70O00
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Kossuth County

- Median household income: $56,073
--- 7.4% below state median, 10.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jqvd_0ajLR70O00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Tama County

- Median household income: $56,037
--- 7.4% below state median, 10.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110KZC_0ajLR70O00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Jackson County

- Median household income: $55,967
--- 7.5% below state median, 10.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PO4W_0ajLR70O00
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Crawford County

- Median household income: $55,755
--- 7.9% below state median, 11.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEfnV_0ajLR70O00
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ringgold County

- Median household income: $55,271
--- 8.7% below state median, 12.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hF4Vc_0ajLR70O00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lucas County

- Median household income: $55,205
--- 8.8% below state median, 12.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,388 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtbrU_0ajLR70O00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Howard County

- Median household income: $55,060
--- 9.0% below state median, 12.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbwMq_0ajLR70O00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mahaska County

- Median household income: $54,825
--- 9.4% below state median, 12.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dfbK_0ajLR70O00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $54,575
--- 9.8% below state median, 13.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIJfc_0ajLR70O00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clarke County

- Median household income: $54,427
--- 10.1% below state median, 13.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynGWN_0ajLR70O00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hardin County

- Median household income: $54,196
--- 10.5% below state median, 13.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gL6U_0ajLR70O00
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Cerro Gordo County

- Median household income: $53,963
--- 10.8% below state median, 14.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1kFi_0ajLR70O00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Poweshiek County

- Median household income: $53,852
--- 11.0% below state median, 14.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAoPZ_0ajLR70O00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#35. O'Brien County

- Median household income: $53,703
--- 11.3% below state median, 14.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu79P_0ajLR70O00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#34. Black Hawk County

- Median household income: $53,539
--- 11.5% below state median, 14.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9AU0_0ajLR70O00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Henry County

- Median household income: $53,501
--- 11.6% below state median, 14.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dacH_0ajLR70O00
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Adair County

- Median household income: $53,363
--- 11.8% below state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvWTu_0ajLR70O00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wright County

- Median household income: $53,333
--- 11.9% below state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wdsy1_0ajLR70O00
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clayton County

- Median household income: $53,152
--- 12.2% below state median, 15.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuHvd_0ajLR70O00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Greene County

- Median household income: $53,050
--- 12.3% below state median, 15.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbEtS_0ajLR70O00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Palo Alto County

- Median household income: $52,932
--- 12.5% below state median, 15.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un6ON_0ajLR70O00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Keokuk County

- Median household income: $52,881
--- 12.6% below state median, 15.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7h3s_0ajLR70O00
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pocahontas County

- Median household income: $52,448
--- 13.3% below state median, 16.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #1,956 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyQdu_0ajLR70O00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $52,323
--- 13.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXTGA_0ajLR70O00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Allamakee County

- Median household income: $52,216
--- 13.7% below state median, 16.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7zkn_0ajLR70O00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Audubon County

- Median household income: $52,055
--- 14.0% below state median, 17.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5G1l_0ajLR70O00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Page County

- Median household income: $51,867
--- 14.3% below state median, 17.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOMKd_0ajLR70O00
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $51,696
--- 14.6% below state median, 17.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7hWe_0ajLR70O00
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clinton County

- Median household income: $51,688
--- 14.6% below state median, 17.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2Wnk_0ajLR70O00
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Emmet County

- Median household income: $51,563
--- 14.8% below state median, 17.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4p71_0ajLR70O00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Des Moines County

- Median household income: $51,267
--- 15.3% below state median, 18.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xZD7_0ajLR70O00
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fayette County

- Median household income: $51,128
--- 15.5% below state median, 18.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDnkd_0ajLR70O00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clay County

- Median household income: $50,521
--- 16.5% below state median, 19.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dY1mm_0ajLR70O00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Taylor County

- Median household income: $50,431
--- 16.7% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaC4D_0ajLR70O00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Floyd County

- Median household income: $50,406
--- 16.7% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyaHk_0ajLR70O00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cass County

- Median household income: $50,187
--- 17.1% below state median, 20.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsTYs_0ajLR70O00
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

- Median household income: $49,900
--- 17.6% below state median, 20.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUY4D_0ajLR70O00
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Winnebago County

- Median household income: $49,870
--- 17.6% below state median, 20.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4j7U_0ajLR70O00
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lee County

- Median household income: $49,564
--- 18.1% below state median, 21.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yXak_0ajLR70O00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Adams County

- Median household income: $49,255
--- 18.6% below state median, 21.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtvbX_0ajLR70O00
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $48,591
--- 19.7% below state median, 22.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,603 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruHSz_0ajLR70O00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $47,708
--- 21.2% below state median, 24.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346MHh_0ajLR70O00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monona County

- Median household income: $47,605
--- 21.3% below state median, 24.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJMes_0ajLR70O00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webster County

- Median household income: $47,466
--- 21.6% below state median, 24.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qms7H_0ajLR70O00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wapello County

- Median household income: $46,246
--- 23.6% below state median, 26.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T9Yf_0ajLR70O00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

- Median household income: $44,768
--- 26.0% below state median, 28.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQ7hx_0ajLR70O00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Decatur County

- Median household income: $44,462
--- 26.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dabAB_0ajLR70O00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County

- Median household income: $40,167
--- 33.6% below state median, 36.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Iowa

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons Lowest#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Mclarenj#Jatakuck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy