Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#50. Marshall County

- Median household income: $56,437

--- 6.8% below state median, 10.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Franklin County

- Median household income: $56,419

--- 6.8% below state median, 10.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Kossuth County

- Median household income: $56,073

--- 7.4% below state median, 10.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Tama County

- Median household income: $56,037

--- 7.4% below state median, 10.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Jackson County

- Median household income: $55,967

--- 7.5% below state median, 10.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

--- #1,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Crawford County

- Median household income: $55,755

--- 7.9% below state median, 11.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Ringgold County

- Median household income: $55,271

--- 8.7% below state median, 12.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Lucas County

- Median household income: $55,205

--- 8.8% below state median, 12.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,388 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Howard County

- Median household income: $55,060

--- 9.0% below state median, 12.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Mahaska County

- Median household income: $54,825

--- 9.4% below state median, 12.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $54,575

--- 9.8% below state median, 13.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Clarke County

- Median household income: $54,427

--- 10.1% below state median, 13.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Hardin County

- Median household income: $54,196

--- 10.5% below state median, 13.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Cerro Gordo County

- Median household income: $53,963

--- 10.8% below state median, 14.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Poweshiek County

- Median household income: $53,852

--- 11.0% below state median, 14.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. O'Brien County

- Median household income: $53,703

--- 11.3% below state median, 14.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Black Hawk County

- Median household income: $53,539

--- 11.5% below state median, 14.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Henry County

- Median household income: $53,501

--- 11.6% below state median, 14.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Adair County

- Median household income: $53,363

--- 11.8% below state median, 15.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Wright County

- Median household income: $53,333

--- 11.9% below state median, 15.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Clayton County

- Median household income: $53,152

--- 12.2% below state median, 15.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Greene County

- Median household income: $53,050

--- 12.3% below state median, 15.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Palo Alto County

- Median household income: $52,932

--- 12.5% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Keokuk County

- Median household income: $52,881

--- 12.6% below state median, 15.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Pocahontas County

- Median household income: $52,448

--- 13.3% below state median, 16.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,956 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $52,323

--- 13.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Allamakee County

- Median household income: $52,216

--- 13.7% below state median, 16.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Audubon County

- Median household income: $52,055

--- 14.0% below state median, 17.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Page County

- Median household income: $51,867

--- 14.3% below state median, 17.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $51,696

--- 14.6% below state median, 17.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Clinton County

- Median household income: $51,688

--- 14.6% below state median, 17.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Emmet County

- Median household income: $51,563

--- 14.8% below state median, 17.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Des Moines County

- Median household income: $51,267

--- 15.3% below state median, 18.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Fayette County

- Median household income: $51,128

--- 15.5% below state median, 18.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Clay County

- Median household income: $50,521

--- 16.5% below state median, 19.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Taylor County

- Median household income: $50,431

--- 16.7% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Floyd County

- Median household income: $50,406

--- 16.7% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Cass County

- Median household income: $50,187

--- 17.1% below state median, 20.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Union County

- Median household income: $49,900

--- 17.6% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Winnebago County

- Median household income: $49,870

--- 17.6% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Lee County

- Median household income: $49,564

--- 18.1% below state median, 21.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Adams County

- Median household income: $49,255

--- 18.6% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $48,591

--- 19.7% below state median, 22.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

--- #2,603 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $47,708

--- 21.2% below state median, 24.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Monona County

- Median household income: $47,605

--- 21.3% below state median, 24.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Webster County

- Median household income: $47,466

--- 21.6% below state median, 24.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Wapello County

- Median household income: $46,246

--- 23.6% below state median, 26.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Wayne County

- Median household income: $44,768

--- 26.0% below state median, 28.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Decatur County

- Median household income: $44,462

--- 26.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Appanoose County

- Median household income: $40,167

--- 33.6% below state median, 36.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

