Indiana State

Lowest-earning counties in Indiana

 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suLM5_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Indiana

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTP3A_0ajLR67f00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rush County

- Median household income: $54,346
--- 3.5% below state median, 13.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pil73_0ajLR67f00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Clinton County

- Median household income: $54,286
--- 3.6% below state median, 13.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #1,998 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxeHD_0ajLR67f00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wabash County

- Median household income: $54,259
--- 3.6% below state median, 13.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfLPg_0ajLR67f00
Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jennings County

- Median household income: $54,191
--- 3.8% below state median, 13.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcKX2_0ajLR67f00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#46. LaPorte County

- Median household income: $53,658
--- 4.7% below state median, 14.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6zrA_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Huntington County

- Median household income: $53,632
--- 4.7% below state median, 14.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBNEy_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Daviess County

- Median household income: $53,629
--- 4.7% below state median, 14.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #990 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jCda_0ajLR67f00
HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $53,610
--- 4.8% below state median, 14.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slRMk_0ajLR67f00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tippecanoe County

- Median household income: $53,130
--- 5.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaPT1_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Fountain County

- Median household income: $52,874
--- 6.1% below state median, 15.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afwKD_0ajLR67f00
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#40. St. Joseph County

- Median household income: $52,769
--- 6.3% below state median, 16.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X82xH_0ajLR67f00
Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Martin County

- Median household income: $52,726
--- 6.4% below state median, 16.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXM7I_0ajLR67f00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $52,718
--- 6.4% below state median, 16.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1rSa_0ajLR67f00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marshall County

- Median household income: $52,658
--- 6.5% below state median, 16.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxQh3_0ajLR67f00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Parke County

- Median household income: $52,618
--- 6.5% below state median, 16.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZS4LJ_0ajLR67f00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Adams County

- Median household income: $52,504
--- 6.7% below state median, 16.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ckL0_0ajLR67f00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Howard County

- Median household income: $52,373
--- 7.0% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Lc6T_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Perry County

- Median household income: $52,348
--- 7.0% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqn7S_0ajLR67f00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fulton County

- Median household income: $52,034
--- 7.6% below state median, 17.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGWvJ_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greene County

- Median household income: $51,613
--- 8.3% below state median, 17.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fWZ6_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- Median household income: $51,250
--- 9.0% below state median, 18.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkak6_0ajLR67f00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Starke County

- Median household income: $51,190
--- 9.1% below state median, 18.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxvZ8_0ajLR67f00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Miami County

- Median household income: $50,657
--- 10.0% below state median, 19.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Is1e_0ajLR67f00
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Union County

- Median household income: $50,375
--- 10.5% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%
--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvjZx_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $50,245
--- 10.8% below state median, 20.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JGoy_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Vermillion County

- Median household income: $50,243
--- 10.8% below state median, 20.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P6ES_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pike County

- Median household income: $50,194
--- 10.9% below state median, 20.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcV4I_0ajLR67f00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Monroe County

- Median household income: $49,839
--- 11.5% below state median, 20.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZlZ1_0ajLR67f00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County

- Median household income: $49,832
--- 11.5% below state median, 20.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn19T_0ajLR67f00
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Vanderburgh County

- Median household income: $49,708
--- 11.7% below state median, 20.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jdvpn_0ajLR67f00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $49,580
--- 11.9% below state median, 21.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsRDW_0ajLR67f00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Owen County

- Median household income: $49,543
--- 12.0% below state median, 21.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M59v_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Madison County

- Median household income: $49,522
--- 12.0% below state median, 21.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsWI1_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benton County

- Median household income: $49,488
--- 12.1% below state median, 21.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,128 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzayH_0ajLR67f00
Canva

#16. Cass County

- Median household income: $49,415
--- 12.2% below state median, 21.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkJP5_0ajLR67f00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Switzerland County

- Median household income: $49,383
--- 12.3% below state median, 21.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cf85a_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Scott County

- Median household income: $48,700
--- 13.5% below state median, 22.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY2Hp_0ajLR67f00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Marion County

- Median household income: $48,316
--- 14.2% below state median, 23.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZaBJ_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Randolph County

- Median household income: $48,036
--- 14.7% below state median, 23.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTGsD_0ajLR67f00
emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Median household income: $47,983
--- 14.8% below state median, 23.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W4pN_0ajLR67f00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

- Median household income: $47,917
--- 14.9% below state median, 23.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SKsR_0ajLR67f00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jay County

- Median household income: $47,658
--- 15.4% below state median, 24.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxmHu_0ajLR67f00
Canva

#8. Knox County

- Median household income: $47,380
--- 15.8% below state median, 24.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxYr9_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wayne County

- Median household income: $46,516
--- 17.4% below state median, 26.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOcGP_0ajLR67f00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fayette County

- Median household income: $46,175
--- 18.0% below state median, 26.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq9Gb_0ajLR67f00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#5. Vigo County

- Median household income: $45,230
--- 19.7% below state median, 28.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOsyu_0ajLR67f00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grant County

- Median household income: $44,356
--- 21.2% below state median, 29.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRg13_0ajLR67f00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Median household income: $43,512
--- 22.7% below state median, 30.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMf5P_0ajLR67f00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Blackford County

- Median household income: $43,505
--- 22.7% below state median, 30.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Crawford County

- Median household income: $41,662
--- 26.0% below state median, 33.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,971 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%
--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

