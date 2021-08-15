Ken Lund // Flickr

Lowest-earning counties in Nevada

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#17. Lander County

- Median household income: $88,030

--- 45.8% above state median, 40.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 40.7%

--- #136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Elko County

- Median household income: $81,232

--- 34.6% above state median, 29.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%

--- #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $67,756

--- 12.2% above state median, 7.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

--- #365 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Eureka County

- Median household income: $67,105

--- 11.2% above state median, 6.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

--- #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Douglas County

- Median household income: $66,810

--- 10.7% above state median, 6.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

--- #494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Storey County

- Median household income: $66,292

--- 9.8% above state median, 5.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Washoe County

- Median household income: $64,791

--- 7.3% above state median, 3.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.5%

--- #441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. White Pine County

- Median household income: $60,827

--- 0.8% above state median, 3.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Clark County

- Median household income: $59,340

--- 1.7% below state median, 5.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $58,462

--- 3.2% below state median, 7.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Churchill County

- Median household income: $57,824

--- 4.2% below state median, 8.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Lyon County

- Median household income: $56,875

--- 5.8% below state median, 9.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Carson City

- Median household income: $55,718

--- 7.7% below state median, 11.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Pershing County

- Median household income: $50,491

--- 16.4% below state median, 19.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Nye County

- Median household income: $47,300

--- 21.6% below state median, 24.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Esmeralda County

- Median household income: $37,375

--- 38.1% below state median, 40.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

--- #2,826 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Mineral County

- Median household income: $35,806

--- 40.7% below state median, 43.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide