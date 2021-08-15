Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Osborne County

- Median household income: $51,286

--- 13.9% below state median, 18.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Riley County

- Median household income: $51,208

--- 14.1% below state median, 18.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Edwards County

- Median household income: $50,902

--- 14.6% below state median, 19.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County

- Median household income: $50,588

--- 15.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Atchison County

- Median household income: $50,439

--- 15.4% below state median, 19.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Anderson County

- Median household income: $50,213

--- 15.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Barber County

- Median household income: $50,174

--- 15.8% below state median, 20.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cowley County

- Median household income: $50,102

--- 15.9% below state median, 20.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Phillips County

- Median household income: $50,093

--- 15.9% below state median, 20.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dickinson County

- Median household income: $49,991

--- 16.1% below state median, 20.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Reno County

- Median household income: $49,936

--- 16.2% below state median, 20.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $49,917

--- 16.2% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

--- #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Harper County

- Median household income: $49,865

--- 16.3% below state median, 20.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Barton County

- Median household income: $49,723

--- 16.6% below state median, 20.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Doniphan County

- Median household income: $49,703

--- 16.6% below state median, 20.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rooks County

- Median household income: $49,415

--- 17.1% below state median, 21.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Stafford County

- Median household income: $49,375

--- 17.2% below state median, 21.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Seward County

- Median household income: $49,291

--- 17.3% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Norton County

- Median household income: $49,038

--- 17.7% below state median, 22.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Linn County

- Median household income: $48,778

--- 18.2% below state median, 22.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,998 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wilson County

- Median household income: $48,341

--- 18.9% below state median, 23.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brown County

- Median household income: $48,333

--- 18.9% below state median, 23.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gove County

- Median household income: $48,317

--- 18.9% below state median, 23.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Decatur County

- Median household income: $48,125

--- 19.2% below state median, 23.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Rush County

- Median household income: $47,981

--- 19.5% below state median, 23.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Republic County

- Median household income: $47,976

--- 19.5% below state median, 23.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Morton County

- Median household income: $47,750

--- 19.9% below state median, 24.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Labette County

- Median household income: $47,643

--- 20.1% below state median, 24.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,643 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $47,639

--- 20.1% below state median, 24.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $46,944

--- 21.2% below state median, 25.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

--- #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wyandotte County

- Median household income: $46,881

--- 21.3% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Graham County

- Median household income: $46,375

--- 22.2% below state median, 26.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lyon County

- Median household income: $46,338

--- 22.2% below state median, 26.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Neosho County

- Median household income: $46,291

--- 22.3% below state median, 26.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $46,203

--- 22.5% below state median, 26.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cloud County

- Median household income: $45,373

--- 23.9% below state median, 27.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Chase County

- Median household income: $45,353

--- 23.9% below state median, 27.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Allen County

- Median household income: $45,333

--- 23.9% below state median, 27.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $45,157

--- 24.2% below state median, 28.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $45,076

--- 24.4% below state median, 28.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Russell County

- Median household income: $44,792

--- 24.8% below state median, 28.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bourbon County

- Median household income: $43,917

--- 26.3% below state median, 30.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Smith County

- Median household income: $43,429

--- 27.1% below state median, 30.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $43,175

--- 27.6% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Greenwood County

- Median household income: $41,982

--- 29.6% below state median, 33.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,956 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crawford County

- Median household income: $41,004

--- 31.2% below state median, 34.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jewell County

- Median household income: $40,676

--- 31.7% below state median, 35.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Chautauqua County

- Median household income: $40,298

--- 32.4% below state median, 35.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #2,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Woodson County

- Median household income: $39,643

--- 33.5% below state median, 36.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Elk County

- Median household income: $38,750

--- 35.0% below state median, 38.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

