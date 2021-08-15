Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Murray County

- Median household income: $60,231

--- 15.5% below state median, 4.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pennington County

- Median household income: $60,122

--- 15.7% below state median, 4.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Marshall County

- Median household income: $60,118

--- 15.7% below state median, 4.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Kittson County

- Median household income: $59,643

--- 16.4% below state median, 5.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Polk County

- Median household income: $59,343

--- 16.8% below state median, 5.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

--- #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winona County

- Median household income: $59,329

--- 16.8% below state median, 5.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Yellow Medicine County

- Median household income: $59,210

--- 17.0% below state median, 5.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Renville County

- Median household income: $59,028

--- 17.2% below state median, 6.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

- Median household income: $58,727

--- 17.6% below state median, 6.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

--- #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Otter Tail County

- Median household income: $58,682

--- 17.7% below state median, 6.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Red Lake County

- Median household income: $58,576

--- 17.9% below state median, 6.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Morrison County

- Median household income: $57,815

--- 18.9% below state median, 8.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lyon County

- Median household income: $57,730

--- 19.0% below state median, 8.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Benton County

- Median household income: $57,715

--- 19.1% below state median, 8.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cook County

- Median household income: $57,432

--- 19.5% below state median, 8.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Blue Earth County

- Median household income: $57,429

--- 19.5% below state median, 8.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kanabec County

- Median household income: $57,163

--- 19.8% below state median, 9.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Waseca County

- Median household income: $56,762

--- 20.4% below state median, 9.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hubbard County

- Median household income: $56,709

--- 20.5% below state median, 9.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crow Wing County

- Median household income: $56,549

--- 20.7% below state median, 10.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mille Lacs County

- Median household income: $56,135

--- 21.3% below state median, 10.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. St. Louis County

- Median household income: $55,646

--- 22.0% below state median, 11.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grant County

- Median household income: $55,466

--- 22.2% below state median, 11.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Redwood County

- Median household income: $55,404

--- 22.3% below state median, 11.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Nobles County

- Median household income: $55,304

--- 22.4% below state median, 12.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $55,269

--- 22.5% below state median, 12.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Itasca County

- Median household income: $55,139

--- 22.7% below state median, 12.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Norman County

- Median household income: $55,085

--- 22.7% below state median, 12.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mower County

- Median household income: $54,295

--- 23.9% below state median, 13.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Watonwan County

- Median household income: $54,065

--- 24.2% below state median, 14.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Big Stone County

- Median household income: $53,900

--- 24.4% below state median, 14.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Freeborn County

- Median household income: $53,631

--- 24.8% below state median, 14.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Todd County

- Median household income: $53,585

--- 24.9% below state median, 14.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,699 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pine County

- Median household income: $53,422

--- 25.1% below state median, 15.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Faribault County

- Median household income: $53,156

--- 25.5% below state median, 15.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $53,077

--- 25.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lac qui Parle County

- Median household income: $53,071

--- 25.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pipestone County

- Median household income: $52,917

--- 25.8% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Martin County

- Median household income: $52,798

--- 26.0% below state median, 16.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cass County

- Median household income: $52,204

--- 26.8% below state median, 16.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cottonwood County

- Median household income: $52,087

--- 27.0% below state median, 17.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Traverse County

- Median household income: $51,957

--- 27.1% below state median, 17.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Swift County

- Median household income: $51,620

--- 27.6% below state median, 17.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Koochiching County

- Median household income: $50,870

--- 28.7% below state median, 19.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clearwater County

- Median household income: $50,386

--- 29.3% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake of the Woods County

- Median household income: $49,967

--- 29.9% below state median, 20.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aitkin County

- Median household income: $49,351

--- 30.8% below state median, 21.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Beltrami County

- Median household income: $49,160

--- 31.1% below state median, 21.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wadena County

- Median household income: $46,605

--- 34.6% below state median, 25.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Median household income: $44,688

--- 37.3% below state median, 28.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

