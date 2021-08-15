Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Illinois

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Canva

#50. Randolph County

- Median household income: $53,816

--- 18.3% below state median, 14.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Henderson County

- Median household income: $53,676

--- 18.5% below state median, 14.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#48. Edgar County

- Median household income: $53,647

--- 18.6% below state median, 14.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#47. Adams County

- Median household income: $52,993

--- 19.6% below state median, 15.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Shelby County

- Median household income: $52,953

--- 19.6% below state median, 15.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#45. Christian County

- Median household income: $52,834

--- 19.8% below state median, 15.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Champaign County

- Median household income: $52,797

--- 19.9% below state median, 16.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Johnson County

- Median household income: $52,774

--- 19.9% below state median, 16.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#42. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $52,748

--- 19.9% below state median, 16.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Iroquois County

- Median household income: $52,700

--- 20.0% below state median, 16.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Hancock County

- Median household income: $52,561

--- 20.2% below state median, 16.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Perry County

- Median household income: $52,428

--- 20.4% below state median, 16.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Carroll County

- Median household income: $52,410

--- 20.5% below state median, 16.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Cass County

- Median household income: $52,373

--- 20.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $52,357

--- 20.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#35. Ford County

- Median household income: $52,092

--- 20.9% below state median, 17.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Fulton County

- Median household income: $51,643

--- 21.6% below state median, 17.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Morgan County

- Median household income: $51,437

--- 21.9% below state median, 18.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hardin County

- Median household income: $51,250

--- 22.2% below state median, 18.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. Edwards County

- Median household income: $51,080

--- 22.5% below state median, 18.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#30. Wabash County

- Median household income: $50,770

--- 22.9% below state median, 19.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. Williamson County

- Median household income: $50,734

--- 23.0% below state median, 19.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Union County

- Median household income: $50,625

--- 23.2% below state median, 19.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Macon County

- Median household income: $50,480

--- 23.4% below state median, 19.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Warren County

- Median household income: $50,310

--- 23.6% below state median, 19.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#25. Wayne County

- Median household income: $50,251

--- 23.7% below state median, 20.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#24. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $49,896

--- 24.3% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greene County

- Median household income: $49,885

--- 24.3% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Crawford County

- Median household income: $49,779

--- 24.4% below state median, 20.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. White County

- Median household income: $49,290

--- 25.2% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,166 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Richland County

- Median household income: $48,894

--- 25.8% below state median, 22.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#19. Stephenson County

- Median household income: $48,805

--- 25.9% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

- Median household income: $48,500

--- 26.4% below state median, 22.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Mason County

- Median household income: $48,417

--- 26.5% below state median, 23.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marion County

- Median household income: $47,519

--- 27.9% below state median, 24.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pike County

- Median household income: $47,492

--- 27.9% below state median, 24.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Massac County

- Median household income: $47,481

--- 27.9% below state median, 24.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#13. Fayette County

- Median household income: $46,650

--- 29.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#12. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $46,636

--- 29.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Vermilion County

- Median household income: $46,515

--- 29.4% below state median, 26.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coles County

- Median household income: $46,202

--- 29.9% below state median, 26.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#9. McDonough County

- Median household income: $44,471

--- 32.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#8. Knox County

- Median household income: $44,129

--- 33.0% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#7. Saline County

- Median household income: $44,090

--- 33.1% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#6. Gallatin County

- Median household income: $44,076

--- 33.1% below state median, 29.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

- Median household income: $42,769

--- 35.1% below state median, 31.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pope County

- Median household income: $38,056

--- 42.2% below state median, 39.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Jackson County

- Median household income: $37,241

--- 43.5% below state median, 40.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%

--- #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Alexander County

- Median household income: $36,806

--- 44.1% below state median, 41.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.5%

--- #3,108 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%

--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $34,640

--- 47.4% below state median, 44.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

