Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Median household income: $74,216

--- 33.0% above state median, 18.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 37.0%

--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#43. Ada County

- Median household income: $66,293

--- 18.8% above state median, 5.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.9%

--- #419 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Valley County

- Median household income: $64,475

--- 15.6% above state median, 2.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

--- #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $63,048

--- 13.0% above state median, 0.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

--- #652 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bonneville County

- Median household income: $60,615

--- 8.7% above state median, 3.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

--- #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Boise County

- Median household income: $59,646

--- 6.9% above state median, 5.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

--- #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

--- #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Caribou County

- Median household income: $59,053

--- 5.9% above state median, 6.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Nez Perce County

- Median household income: $58,107

--- 4.2% above state median, 7.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fremont County

- Median household income: $58,065

--- 4.1% above state median, 7.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kootenai County

- Median household income: $57,242

--- 2.6% above state median, 8.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Franklin County

- Median household income: $57,215

--- 2.6% above state median, 9.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

--- #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Blaine County

- Median household income: $56,694

--- 1.6% above state median, 9.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

--- #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,675 highest rate among all counties nationwide

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bingham County

- Median household income: $55,472

--- 0.6% below state median, 11.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bear Lake County

- Median household income: $54,167

--- 2.9% below state median, 13.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oneida County

- Median household income: $53,841

--- 3.5% below state median, 14.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Minidoka County

- Median household income: $53,370

--- 4.3% below state median, 15.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cassia County

- Median household income: $52,935

--- 5.1% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jerome County

- Median household income: $52,921

--- 5.1% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Twin Falls County

- Median household income: $52,919

--- 5.1% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Canyon County

- Median household income: $52,134

--- 6.5% below state median, 17.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#24. Bannock County

- Median household income: $51,734

--- 7.3% below state median, 17.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Payette County

- Median household income: $50,579

--- 9.3% below state median, 19.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bonner County

- Median household income: $50,256

--- 9.9% below state median, 20.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $50,053

--- 10.3% below state median, 20.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Latah County

- Median household income: $49,158

--- 11.9% below state median, 21.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Adams County

- Median household income: $48,856

--- 12.4% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Power County

- Median household income: $48,823

--- 12.5% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benewah County

- Median household income: $47,556

--- 14.8% below state median, 24.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gooding County

- Median household income: $47,204

--- 15.4% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Elmore County

- Median household income: $46,855

--- 16.0% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clark County

- Median household income: $46,154

--- 17.3% below state median, 26.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gem County

- Median household income: $45,492

--- 18.5% below state median, 27.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clearwater County

- Median household income: $43,915

--- 21.3% below state median, 30.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Owyhee County

- Median household income: $43,798

--- 21.5% below state median, 30.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boundary County

- Median household income: $43,423

--- 22.2% below state median, 30.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Butte County

- Median household income: $42,132

--- 24.5% below state median, 33.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Idaho County

- Median household income: $41,516

--- 25.6% below state median, 33.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,653 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lewis County

- Median household income: $41,198

--- 26.1% below state median, 34.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

- Median household income: $40,992

--- 26.5% below state median, 34.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Custer County

- Median household income: $40,875

--- 26.7% below state median, 35.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Camas County

- Median household income: $39,688

--- 28.9% below state median, 36.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#3. Shoshone County

- Median household income: $39,386

--- 29.4% below state median, 37.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lemhi County

- Median household income: $39,324

--- 29.5% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

- Median household income: $39,160

--- 29.8% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide