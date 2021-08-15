Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#14. Nantucket County

- Median household income: $107,717

--- 32.6% above state median, 71.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 54.4%

--- #20 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Norfolk County

- Median household income: $103,291

--- 27.2% above state median, 64.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 51.6%

--- #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $102,603

--- 26.3% above state median, 63.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 51.2%

--- #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Plymouth County

- Median household income: $89,489

--- 10.2% above state median, 42.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 45.0%

--- #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Essex County

- Median household income: $79,263

--- 2.4% below state median, 26.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 39.8%

--- #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Worcester County

- Median household income: $74,679

--- 8.0% below state median, 18.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

--- #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Barnstable County

- Median household income: $74,336

--- 8.5% below state median, 18.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

--- #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Dukes County

- Median household income: $71,811

--- 11.6% below state median, 14.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.2%

--- #218 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Hampshire County

- Median household income: $70,876

--- 12.7% below state median, 12.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

--- #266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Suffolk County

- Median household income: $69,669

--- 14.2% below state median, 10.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%

--- #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Bristol County

- Median household income: $69,095

--- 14.9% below state median, 9.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.4%

--- #286 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Franklin County

- Median household income: $60,950

--- 25.0% below state median, 3.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

--- #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Berkshire County

- Median household income: $59,230

--- 27.1% below state median, 5.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Hampden County

- Median household income: $55,429

--- 31.8% below state median, 11.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

--- #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide