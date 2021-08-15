Cancel
Massachusetts State

Lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts

Posted by 
 8 days ago

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ES6h_0ajLQwOD00
thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nantucket County

- Median household income: $107,717
--- 32.6% above state median, 71.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 54.4%
--- #20 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJ6Eh_0ajLQwOD00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Norfolk County

- Median household income: $103,291
--- 27.2% above state median, 64.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 51.6%
--- #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsMdt_0ajLQwOD00
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $102,603
--- 26.3% above state median, 63.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 51.2%
--- #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSpx1_0ajLQwOD00
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Plymouth County

- Median household income: $89,489
--- 10.2% above state median, 42.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.0%
--- #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwZFn_0ajLQwOD00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Essex County

- Median household income: $79,263
--- 2.4% below state median, 26.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.8%
--- #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rD2XP_0ajLQwOD00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Worcester County

- Median household income: $74,679
--- 8.0% below state median, 18.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%
--- #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLYVw_0ajLQwOD00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. Barnstable County

- Median household income: $74,336
--- 8.5% below state median, 18.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
--- #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcM3D_0ajLQwOD00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dukes County

- Median household income: $71,811
--- 11.6% below state median, 14.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.2%
--- #218 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM8Pc_0ajLQwOD00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hampshire County

- Median household income: $70,876
--- 12.7% below state median, 12.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%
--- #266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFi33_0ajLQwOD00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Suffolk County

- Median household income: $69,669
--- 14.2% below state median, 10.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%
--- #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ri3ot_0ajLQwOD00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

- Median household income: $69,095
--- 14.9% below state median, 9.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.4%
--- #286 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYa4Z_0ajLQwOD00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Franklin County

- Median household income: $60,950
--- 25.0% below state median, 3.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
--- #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWMgK_0ajLQwOD00
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Berkshire County

- Median household income: $59,230
--- 27.1% below state median, 5.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147Kg5_0ajLQwOD00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#1. Hampden County

- Median household income: $55,429
--- 31.8% below state median, 11.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
--- #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

