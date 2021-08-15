Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Lowest-earning counties in Hawaii

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

dirkr // Shutterstock

Lowest-earning counties in Hawaii

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIz5Q_0ajLQvVU00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#5. Honolulu County

- Median household income: $85,857
--- 5.6% above state median, 36.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%
--- #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWKIJ_0ajLQvVU00
Robert Linsdell // flickr

#4. Kauai County

- Median household income: $83,554
--- 2.8% above state median, 33.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%
--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMG8O_0ajLQvVU00
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#3. Maui County

- Median household income: $80,948
--- 0.4% below state median, 28.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.1%
--- #183 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9Vhz_0ajLQvVU00
karendesuyo // Flickr

#2. Kalawao County

- Median household income: $69,375
--- 14.6% below state median, 10.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
--- #376 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%
--- #3,035 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my4rp_0ajLQvVU00
dirkr // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii County

- Median household income: $62,409
--- 23.2% below state median, 0.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%
--- #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Hawaii

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Economy#U S Census Bureau#Hawaii Americans#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Stephens County, OKDuncan Banner

Census data shows drop in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties

The most recent information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates a decrease in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties over the last 10 years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released this month, Stephens County has a population of 42,848, which is down by 2,200 people from the 2010 census data, which recorded a population of 45,048 at that time.
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Here are the Idaho counties with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccine rates

Some Idaho counties are better protected than others against COVID-19 as cases start to overwhelm hospitals and the health care system. Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lower than the national average, but counties’ COVID-19 vaccine uptakes among the eligible population — those 12 and older — range anywhere from around 28% to 89%. Blaine County, which includes Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey, has the highest vaccination uptake, at 89%, followed by Ada County, which is at 63%.
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Hawaii County surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 cases

The Big Island Thursday added 163 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the island’s total case count over 6,000. With the new cases, the Big Island’s tally reached 6,003. The state added 752 cases pushing the tally since February 2020 to 53,598. Hawaii County and the state Thursday shared a 7.6% positivity rate.
Cleveland County, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

County Population Falls 13.1 Percent, Lowest Since 1970

RISON – Cleveland County lost more than 13 percent of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the numbers released last Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Census Bureau, the population of Cleveland Count fell from 8,689 in 2010 to 7,550 in 2020, a decline of 13.1 percent.
Public Healthholmescounty.news

Holmes County has state’s lowest COVID-19 vax rate

Holmes County ranks last in vaccinations against COVID-19. The state’s lowest vaccination rates are in 11 rural North Florida counties where fewer than 40 percent of people had received at least one vaccine dose, according to a report released Friday. Statewide, 65 percent of people ages 12 and older had...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Gov. David Ige looking at new COVID-19 restrictions for Hawaii

Gov. David Ige is looking at reimposing restrictions, including limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, to try to dampen the surge in COVID-19 cases that’s threatening to overwhelm the state’s health care system. He’s expected to make an announcement by the end of the week. “We are having to look...
Alexander County, ILKFVS12

Alexander County sees lowest dip in population in the Nation

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Alexander County saw the biggest decrease in population out of all counties in the U-S., according to the latest census. Alexander County lost a third of its population between 2010 and 2020. A local health and housing officials who said the smaller population means less government funding, and fewer health and housing opportunities.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

COVID claims two well-known Hawaii men

Some state and county workers are gearing up for a legal fight over governor’s vaccine mandate. There’s still confusion about how the rules for state and county employees would work. As virus exacts toll on Leeward Coast, this response team struggles to serve as a lifeline. Updated: 20 hours ago.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Southern California counties grow while much of the nation shrinks

While most counties across the United States saw their populations shrink over the past decade, U.S. Census data released Thursday shows every county in Southern California grew from 2010 to 2020 — thanks largely to increases among communities of color. America takes a head count every 10 years so governments...
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Hawaii County to receive $8 million to replace buses

Hawaii County is set to receive more than $8 million in federal funds to upgrade an aging public transit system. The Hawaii County Council approved a resolution on Wednesday allowing the funds to be used to continue operations and to purchase additional buses. Just over half, $4.5 million, will go to Roberts Hawaii to sustain services, with the rest going toward the acquisition of five new buses, according to interim mass transit administrator John Andoh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy