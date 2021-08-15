dirkr // Shutterstock

Lowest-earning counties in Hawaii

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#5. Honolulu County

- Median household income: $85,857

--- 5.6% above state median, 36.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%

--- #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Kauai County

- Median household income: $83,554

--- 2.8% above state median, 33.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Maui County

- Median household income: $80,948

--- 0.4% below state median, 28.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

--- #183 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Kalawao County

- Median household income: $69,375

--- 14.6% below state median, 10.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

--- #376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

--- #3,035 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Hawaii County

- Median household income: $62,409

--- 23.2% below state median, 0.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

--- #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

