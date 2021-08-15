Cancel
Florida State

Lowest-earning counties in Florida

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApUtm_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Florida

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YowBj_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Walton County

- Median household income: $58,093
--- 4.4% above state median, 7.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
--- #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07947J_0ajLQpD800
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#49. Lee County

- Median household income: $57,832
--- 3.9% above state median, 8.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBBYI_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sumter County

- Median household income: $57,226
--- 2.8% above state median, 8.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjTMe_0ajLQpD800
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#47. Brevard County

- Median household income: $56,775
--- 2.0% above state median, 9.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umELJ_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#46. Duval County

- Median household income: $55,807
--- 0.3% above state median, 11.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfLUb_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#45. Indian River County

- Median household income: $54,740
--- 1.7% below state median, 12.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b7Xo_0ajLQpD800
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Flagler County

- Median household income: $54,514
--- 2.1% below state median, 13.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0rWN_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#43. Lake County

- Median household income: $54,513
--- 2.1% below state median, 13.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIY8T_0ajLQpD800
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bay County

- Median household income: $54,316
--- 2.4% below state median, 13.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,224 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtFaI_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#41. Pinellas County

- Median household income: $54,090
--- 2.8% below state median, 13.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtMbC_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#40. Leon County

- Median household income: $53,106
--- 4.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006YHO_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pasco County

- Median household income: $52,828
--- 5.1% below state median, 15.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NZ9y_0ajLQpD800
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. St. Lucie County

- Median household income: $52,322
--- 6.0% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ay9vs_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Osceola County

- Median household income: $52,279
--- 6.1% below state median, 16.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqN1g_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#36. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $51,499
--- 7.5% below state median, 18.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYNoh_0ajLQpD800
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Miami-Dade County

- Median household income: $51,347
--- 7.7% below state median, 18.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EW7sS_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#34. Escambia County

- Median household income: $50,915
--- 8.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuH08_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#33. Polk County

- Median household income: $50,584
--- 9.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lhxzg_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $50,165
--- 9.9% below state median, 20.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrimJ_0ajLQpD800
DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Alachua County

- Median household income: $49,689
--- 10.7% below state median, 20.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsQrU_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Volusia County

- Median household income: $49,494
--- 11.1% below state median, 21.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiC0B_0ajLQpD800
Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hernando County

- Median household income: $48,812
--- 12.3% below state median, 22.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3attDn_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#28. Suwannee County

- Median household income: $47,839
--- 14.1% below state median, 23.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqKbo_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gulf County

- Median household income: $47,712
--- 14.3% below state median, 24.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCaub_0ajLQpD800
User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $47,240
--- 15.1% below state median, 24.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2ys4_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Median household income: $46,643
--- 16.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxest_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbia County

- Median household income: $46,494
--- 16.5% below state median, 26.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtQHe_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bradford County

- Median household income: $45,921
--- 17.5% below state median, 26.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,259 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lm3Al_0ajLQpD800
Canva

#22. Marion County

- Median household income: $45,371
--- 18.5% below state median, 27.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUqk0_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County

- Median household income: $44,270
--- 20.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%
--- #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0DB5_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Citrus County

- Median household income: $44,237
--- 20.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQFiP_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gilchrist County

- Median household income: $43,640
--- 21.6% below state median, 30.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rd7E_0ajLQpD800
Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Okeechobee County

- Median household income: $41,760
--- 25.0% below state median, 33.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgSiJ_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gadsden County

- Median household income: $41,401
--- 25.6% below state median, 34.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd5We_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Glades County

- Median household income: $40,977
--- 26.4% below state median, 34.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Krrb_0ajLQpD800
Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Highlands County

- Median household income: $40,942
--- 26.4% below state median, 34.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKyi0_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hendry County

- Median household income: $40,820
--- 26.7% below state median, 35.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qorIU_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Taylor County

- Median household income: $40,306
--- 27.6% below state median, 35.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsCdR_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

- Median household income: $39,872
--- 28.4% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQeHp_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dixie County

- Median household income: $39,828
--- 28.4% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfdGp_0ajLQpD800
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Holmes County

- Median household income: $39,102
--- 29.7% below state median, 37.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xuxhy_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hardee County

- Median household income: $38,682
--- 30.5% below state median, 38.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQBDq_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $38,569
--- 30.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gT7fC_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $38,568
--- 30.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQUNJ_0ajLQpD800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Liberty County

- Median household income: $38,015
--- 31.7% below state median, 39.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HptrI_0ajLQpD800
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

- Median household income: $37,670
--- 32.3% below state median, 40.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmc8m_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Levy County

- Median household income: $37,326
--- 32.9% below state median, 40.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Asdnf_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Madison County

- Median household income: $37,037
--- 33.5% below state median, 41.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%
--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFE1M_0ajLQpD800
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

- Median household income: $37,022
--- 33.5% below state median, 41.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DeSoto County

- Median household income: $35,438
--- 36.3% below state median, 43.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
--- #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

