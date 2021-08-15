Cancel
Colorado State

Lowest-earning counties in Colorado

By Stacker
 8 days ago

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Colorado

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRoOD_0ajLQk2j00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#50. Larimer County

- Median household income: $71,881
--- 0.6% below state median, 14.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%
--- #271 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VdsW_0ajLQk2j00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Adams County

- Median household income: $71,202
--- 1.6% below state median, 13.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%
--- #342 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2Cwv_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Grand County

- Median household income: $71,198
--- 1.6% below state median, 13.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%
--- #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLWBo_0ajLQk2j00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#47. El Paso County

- Median household income: $68,779
--- 4.9% below state median, 9.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
--- #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMDjh_0ajLQk2j00
Canva

#46. La Plata County

- Median household income: $68,685
--- 5.0% below state median, 9.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%
--- #348 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H3MQ_0ajLQk2j00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#45. Denver County

- Median household income: $68,592
--- 5.2% below state median, 9.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%
--- #276 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bXcc_0ajLQk2j00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clear Creek County

- Median household income: $67,060
--- 7.3% below state median, 6.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%
--- #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCvIp_0ajLQk2j00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. San Miguel County

- Median household income: $67,038
--- 7.3% below state median, 6.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%
--- #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R5lw_0ajLQk2j00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Teller County

- Median household income: $66,592
--- 7.9% below state median, 6.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%
--- #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYfXj_0ajLQk2j00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ouray County

- Median household income: $66,417
--- 8.2% below state median, 5.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%
--- #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLq0r_0ajLQk2j00
Canva

#40. Mineral County

- Median household income: $62,188
--- 14.0% below state median, 1.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyt8f_0ajLQk2j00
RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Moffat County

- Median household income: $57,229
--- 20.9% below state median, 8.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAyyg_0ajLQk2j00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gunnison County

- Median household income: $56,577
--- 21.8% below state median, 10.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
--- #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0h8m_0ajLQk2j00
Canva

#37. Hinsdale County

- Median household income: $56,339
--- 22.1% below state median, 10.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%
--- #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xNOi_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Chaffee County

- Median household income: $55,771
--- 22.9% below state median, 11.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoC9j_0ajLQk2j00
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mesa County

- Median household income: $55,379
--- 23.4% below state median, 11.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYSGv_0ajLQk2j00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. San Juan County

- Median household income: $54,625
--- 24.5% below state median, 13.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrsOQ_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rio Blanco County

- Median household income: $54,357
--- 24.8% below state median, 13.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TYix_0ajLQk2j00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $53,977
--- 25.4% below state median, 14.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eg4id_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morgan County

- Median household income: $53,682
--- 25.8% below state median, 14.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLwSS_0ajLQk2j00
Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Logan County

- Median household income: $53,318
--- 26.3% below state median, 15.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZ6eB_0ajLQk2j00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jackson County

- Median household income: $53,300
--- 26.3% below state median, 15.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #2,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmOZE_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Custer County

- Median household income: $53,119
--- 26.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMb6C_0ajLQk2j00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Archuleta County

- Median household income: $52,221
--- 27.8% below state median, 16.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqFBF_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Yuma County

- Median household income: $52,022
--- 28.1% below state median, 17.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTcfS_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Phillips County

- Median household income: $51,155
--- 29.3% below state median, 18.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk5W7_0ajLQk2j00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lake County

- Median household income: $50,565
--- 30.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqt2B_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montrose County

- Median household income: $50,489
--- 30.2% below state median, 19.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WuEj_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Washington County

- Median household income: $50,094
--- 30.7% below state median, 20.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIkkZ_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montezuma County

- Median household income: $49,470
--- 31.6% below state median, 21.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9fJt_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fremont County

- Median household income: $49,409
--- 31.7% below state median, 21.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBzEe_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kit Carson County

- Median household income: $49,349
--- 31.8% below state median, 21.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0OFD_0ajLQk2j00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $47,258
--- 34.7% below state median, 24.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jW7cC_0ajLQk2j00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#17. Pueblo County

- Median household income: $46,783
--- 35.3% below state median, 25.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaNNr_0ajLQk2j00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dolores County

- Median household income: $45,972
--- 36.4% below state median, 26.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQteR_0ajLQk2j00
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Delta County

- Median household income: $45,269
--- 37.4% below state median, 28.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4tkr_0ajLQk2j00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sedgwick County

- Median household income: $43,150
--- 40.3% below state median, 31.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n2I1_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crowley County

- Median household income: $42,135
--- 41.7% below state median, 33.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.4%
--- #3,110 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCtMr_0ajLQk2j00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Prowers County

- Median household income: $41,929
--- 42.0% below state median, 33.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX4We_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Las Animas County

- Median household income: $41,817
--- 42.2% below state median, 33.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%
--- #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D5UQ_0ajLQk2j00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $41,731
--- 42.3% below state median, 33.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cuznt_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Rio Grande County

- Median household income: $39,123
--- 45.9% below state median, 37.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvQtC_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Saguache County

- Median household income: $38,571
--- 46.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09knfQ_0ajLQk2j00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Otero County

- Median household income: $38,169
--- 47.2% below state median, 39.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QSHo_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Huerfano County

- Median household income: $38,137
--- 47.3% below state median, 39.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSW9J_0ajLQk2j00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alamosa County

- Median household income: $37,515
--- 48.1% below state median, 40.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Huroz_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Conejos County

- Median household income: $36,084
--- 50.1% below state median, 42.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #399 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqsN4_0ajLQk2j00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Baca County

- Median household income: $35,878
--- 50.4% below state median, 42.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPkCk_0ajLQk2j00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

- Median household income: $30,965
--- 57.2% below state median, 50.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%
--- #114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNaeG_0ajLQk2j00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bent County

- Median household income: $30,900
--- 57.3% below state median, 50.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
