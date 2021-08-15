Canva

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Alabama

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#50. Mobile County

- Median household income: $47,583

--- 5.8% below state median, 24.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Houston County

- Median household income: $47,580

--- 5.8% below state median, 24.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#48. Bibb County

- Median household income: $47,542

--- 5.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#47. Chilton County

- Median household income: $47,468

--- 6.1% below state median, 24.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $47,255

--- 6.5% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to retire in Alabama

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dale County

- Median household income: $47,214

--- 6.6% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. Marshall County

- Median household income: $45,983

--- 9.0% below state median, 26.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tallapoosa County

- Median household income: $45,828

--- 9.3% below state median, 27.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cullman County

- Median household income: $44,918

--- 11.1% below state median, 28.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $44,886

--- 11.2% below state median, 28.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Alabama

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $44,741

--- 11.5% below state median, 28.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Etowah County

- Median household income: $44,637

--- 11.7% below state median, 29.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#38. Walker County

- Median household income: $43,629

--- 13.7% below state median, 30.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Median household income: $43,514

--- 13.9% below state median, 30.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Randolph County

- Median household income: $43,395

--- 14.1% below state median, 30.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Crenshaw County

- Median household income: $43,163

--- 14.6% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Russell County

- Median household income: $42,443

--- 16.0% below state median, 32.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Chambers County

- Median household income: $42,289

--- 16.3% below state median, 32.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Covington County

- Median household income: $42,189

--- 16.5% below state median, 32.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $41,919

--- 17.1% below state median, 33.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- Median household income: $41,769

--- 17.3% below state median, 33.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Geneva County

- Median household income: $41,732

--- 17.4% below state median, 33.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Washington County

- Median household income: $41,370

--- 18.1% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Talladega County

- Median household income: $41,325

--- 18.2% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JNix // Shutterstock

#26. Clay County

- Median household income: $40,845

--- 19.2% below state median, 35.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Do you know Alabama's official state symbols?

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Butler County

- Median household income: $40,688

--- 19.5% below state median, 35.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#24. DeKalb County

- Median household income: $40,440

--- 20.0% below state median, 35.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Fayette County

- Median household income: $39,856

--- 21.1% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Public Domain

#22. Pickens County

- Median household income: $39,848

--- 21.1% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coosa County

- Median household income: $38,990

--- 22.8% below state median, 38.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Alabama

Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lamar County

- Median household income: $38,364

--- 24.1% below state median, 39.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Conecuh County

- Median household income: $37,837

--- 25.1% below state median, 39.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#18. Bullock County

- Median household income: $37,785

--- 25.2% below state median, 39.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%

--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pike County

- Median household income: $37,446

--- 25.9% below state median, 40.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%

--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarke County

- Median household income: $37,404

--- 26.0% below state median, 40.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.4%

--- #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Alabama, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#15. Escambia County

- Median household income: $36,275

--- 28.2% below state median, 42.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%

--- #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Median household income: $35,930

--- 28.9% below state median, 42.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $35,892

--- 29.0% below state median, 42.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#12. Winston County

- Median household income: $35,788

--- 29.2% below state median, 43.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hale County

- Median household income: $34,046

--- 32.6% below state median, 45.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%

--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: States sending the most people to Alabama

DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas County

- Median household income: $33,845

--- 33.0% below state median, 46.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%

--- #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#9. Macon County

- Median household income: $33,370

--- 34.0% below state median, 46.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%

--- #114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#8. Marengo County

- Median household income: $33,241

--- 34.2% below state median, 47.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.7%

--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Barbour County

- Median household income: $32,525

--- 35.6% below state median, 48.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%

--- #122 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#6. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $31,014

--- 38.6% below state median, 50.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%

--- #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Alabama

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monroe County

- Median household income: $30,441

--- 39.8% below state median, 51.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 30.5%

--- #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lowndes County

- Median household income: $30,036

--- 40.6% below state median, 52.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.2%

--- #34 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Sumter County

- Median household income: $24,320

--- 51.9% below state median, 61.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 33.5%

--- #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#2. Greene County

- Median household income: $24,145

--- 52.2% below state median, 61.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%

--- #3,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 37.4%

--- #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#1. Perry County

- Median household income: $23,447

--- 53.6% below state median, 62.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 31.7%

--- #11 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Alabama