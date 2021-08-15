Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Canva

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzvRH_0ajLQjA000
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#50. Mobile County

- Median household income: $47,583
--- 5.8% below state median, 24.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F06iI_0ajLQjA000
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Houston County

- Median household income: $47,580
--- 5.8% below state median, 24.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVLTh_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#48. Bibb County

- Median household income: $47,542
--- 5.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p71gw_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#47. Chilton County

- Median household income: $47,468
--- 6.1% below state median, 24.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdUzb_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $47,255
--- 6.5% below state median, 24.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to retire in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNnq5_0ajLQjA000
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dale County

- Median household income: $47,214
--- 6.6% below state median, 24.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F25u9_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#44. Marshall County

- Median household income: $45,983
--- 9.0% below state median, 26.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kk8LP_0ajLQjA000
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tallapoosa County

- Median household income: $45,828
--- 9.3% below state median, 27.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ib5Md_0ajLQjA000
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cullman County

- Median household income: $44,918
--- 11.1% below state median, 28.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCgUP_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#41. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $44,886
--- 11.2% below state median, 28.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067c4K_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $44,741
--- 11.5% below state median, 28.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l04bI_0ajLQjA000
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Etowah County

- Median household income: $44,637
--- 11.7% below state median, 29.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvMeM_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#38. Walker County

- Median household income: $43,629
--- 13.7% below state median, 30.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GomdU_0ajLQjA000
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Median household income: $43,514
--- 13.9% below state median, 30.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsSow_0ajLQjA000
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Randolph County

- Median household income: $43,395
--- 14.1% below state median, 30.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19urzK_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Crenshaw County

- Median household income: $43,163
--- 14.6% below state median, 31.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNrAi_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Russell County

- Median household income: $42,443
--- 16.0% below state median, 32.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb14s_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Chambers County

- Median household income: $42,289
--- 16.3% below state median, 32.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3BmN_0ajLQjA000
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Covington County

- Median household income: $42,189
--- 16.5% below state median, 32.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dg0Rj_0ajLQjA000
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $41,919
--- 17.1% below state median, 33.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vK72_0ajLQjA000
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- Median household income: $41,769
--- 17.3% below state median, 33.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX73g_0ajLQjA000
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Geneva County

- Median household income: $41,732
--- 17.4% below state median, 33.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3356CA_0ajLQjA000
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Washington County

- Median household income: $41,370
--- 18.1% below state median, 34.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%
--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzGWR_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Talladega County

- Median household income: $41,325
--- 18.2% below state median, 34.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzkYV_0ajLQjA000
JNix // Shutterstock

#26. Clay County

- Median household income: $40,845
--- 19.2% below state median, 35.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Do you know Alabama's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3jU3_0ajLQjA000
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Butler County

- Median household income: $40,688
--- 19.5% below state median, 35.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403mB9_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#24. DeKalb County

- Median household income: $40,440
--- 20.0% below state median, 35.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUKGs_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#23. Fayette County

- Median household income: $39,856
--- 21.1% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%
--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkqoK_0ajLQjA000
Public Domain

#22. Pickens County

- Median household income: $39,848
--- 21.1% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%
--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9mQ0_0ajLQjA000
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coosa County

- Median household income: $38,990
--- 22.8% below state median, 38.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eco6G_0ajLQjA000
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lamar County

- Median household income: $38,364
--- 24.1% below state median, 39.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2170_0ajLQjA000
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Conecuh County

- Median household income: $37,837
--- 25.1% below state median, 39.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUsQo_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#18. Bullock County

- Median household income: $37,785
--- 25.2% below state median, 39.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%
--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKgTt_0ajLQjA000
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pike County

- Median household income: $37,446
--- 25.9% below state median, 40.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%
--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zySb_0ajLQjA000
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarke County

- Median household income: $37,404
--- 26.0% below state median, 40.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.4%
--- #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Alabama, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Js7oA_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#15. Escambia County

- Median household income: $36,275
--- 28.2% below state median, 42.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%
--- #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxbBj_0ajLQjA000
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Median household income: $35,930
--- 28.9% below state median, 42.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCpyS_0ajLQjA000
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $35,892
--- 29.0% below state median, 42.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v2cQ_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#12. Winston County

- Median household income: $35,788
--- 29.2% below state median, 43.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXeuu_0ajLQjA000
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hale County

- Median household income: $34,046
--- 32.6% below state median, 45.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%
--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: States sending the most people to Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FM6x_0ajLQjA000
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas County

- Median household income: $33,845
--- 33.0% below state median, 46.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%
--- #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GZoA_0ajLQjA000
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#9. Macon County

- Median household income: $33,370
--- 34.0% below state median, 46.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%
--- #114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpUU7_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#8. Marengo County

- Median household income: $33,241
--- 34.2% below state median, 47.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.7%
--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Mto_0ajLQjA000
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Barbour County

- Median household income: $32,525
--- 35.6% below state median, 48.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%
--- #122 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKDl2_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#6. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $31,014
--- 38.6% below state median, 50.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%
--- #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT3VN_0ajLQjA000
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monroe County

- Median household income: $30,441
--- 39.8% below state median, 51.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 30.5%
--- #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNydn_0ajLQjA000
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lowndes County

- Median household income: $30,036
--- 40.6% below state median, 52.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.2%
--- #34 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7iNN_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#3. Sumter County

- Median household income: $24,320
--- 51.9% below state median, 61.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 33.5%
--- #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khi2Y_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#2. Greene County

- Median household income: $24,145
--- 52.2% below state median, 61.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%
--- #3,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 37.4%
--- #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcidi_0ajLQjA000
Canva

#1. Perry County

- Median household income: $23,447
--- 53.6% below state median, 62.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%
--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.7%
--- #11 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Alabama

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Alabama Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Alabama Altairisfar#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy