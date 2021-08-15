Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Lowest-earning counties in California

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in California

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Do you know California's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPzqU_0ajLQiHH00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#50. Napa County

- Median household income: $88,596
--- 17.8% above state median, 41.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.5%
--- #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6V4Z_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#49. Ventura County

- Median household income: $88,131
--- 17.1% above state median, 40.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.9%
--- #83 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185GQk_0ajLQiHH00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#48. San Benito County

- Median household income: $86,958
--- 15.6% above state median, 38.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.7%
--- #86 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSRZw_0ajLQiHH00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. El Dorado County

- Median household income: $83,377
--- 10.8% above state median, 32.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%
--- #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXGVD_0ajLQiHH00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#46. Santa Cruz County

- Median household income: $82,234
--- 9.3% above state median, 30.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%
--- #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348cws_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#45. Solano County

- Median household income: $81,472
--- 8.3% above state median, 29.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.3%
--- #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzIqQ_0ajLQiHH00
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#44. Sonoma County

- Median household income: $81,018
--- 7.7% above state median, 28.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%
--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tYVt_0ajLQiHH00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#43. San Diego County

- Median household income: $78,980
--- 5.0% above state median, 25.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%
--- #166 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1tlC_0ajLQiHH00
Pixabay

#42. Santa Barbara County

- Median household income: $74,624
--- 0.8% below state median, 18.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%
--- #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwY8N_0ajLQiHH00
Basar // Wikicommons

#41. San Luis Obispo County

- Median household income: $73,518
--- 2.3% below state median, 17.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.8%
--- #226 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0pZn_0ajLQiHH00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#40. Monterey County

- Median household income: $71,015
--- 5.6% below state median, 13.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.1%
--- #291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%
--- #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqSkF_0ajLQiHH00
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Yolo County

- Median household income: $70,228
--- 6.7% below state median, 11.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
--- #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Rhth_0ajLQiHH00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#38. Los Angeles County

- Median household income: $68,044
--- 9.6% below state median, 8.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%
--- #276 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iq3Up_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#37. Sacramento County

- Median household income: $67,151
--- 10.7% below state median, 6.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.0%
--- #333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF8hM_0ajLQiHH00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#36. Riverside County

- Median household income: $67,005
--- 10.9% below state median, 6.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.9%
--- #338 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqLgT_0ajLQiHH00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nevada County

- Median household income: $66,096
--- 12.1% below state median, 5.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%
--- #340 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBrrE_0ajLQiHH00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#34. San Joaquin County

- Median household income: $64,432
--- 14.4% below state median, 2.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%
--- #393 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwowC_0ajLQiHH00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alpine County

- Median household income: $63,750
--- 15.3% below state median, 1.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.7%
--- #229 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr0nV_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#32. San Bernardino County

- Median household income: $63,362
--- 15.8% below state median, 0.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%
--- #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veMbZ_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#31. Calaveras County

- Median household income: $63,158
--- 16.1% below state median, 0.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%
--- #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWtXm_0ajLQiHH00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Amador County

- Median household income: $62,772
--- 16.6% below state median, 0.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
--- #621 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KCdN_0ajLQiHH00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mono County

- Median household income: $62,260
--- 17.2% below state median, 0.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3RMj_0ajLQiHH00
Public Domain

#28. Stanislaus County

- Median household income: $60,704
--- 19.3% below state median, 3.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
--- #585 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyBPo_0ajLQiHH00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tuolumne County

- Median household income: $60,108
--- 20.1% below state median, 4.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%
--- #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW9c6_0ajLQiHH00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Colusa County

- Median household income: $59,401
--- 21.0% below state median, 5.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to retire in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU14l_0ajLQiHH00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#25. Sutter County

- Median household income: $59,050
--- 21.5% below state median, 6.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%
--- #597 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rufW_0ajLQiHH00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yuba County

- Median household income: $58,054
--- 22.8% below state median, 7.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
--- #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qnhM_0ajLQiHH00
Armona // Wikicommons

#23. Kings County

- Median household income: $57,848
--- 23.1% below state median, 7.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBkLB_0ajLQiHH00
Public Domain

#22. Madera County

- Median household income: $57,585
--- 23.5% below state median, 8.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%
--- #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bvynw_0ajLQiHH00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Inyo County

- Median household income: $57,316
--- 23.8% below state median, 8.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9QLj_0ajLQiHH00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lassen County

- Median household income: $56,352
--- 25.1% below state median, 10.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Qx3q_0ajLQiHH00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Plumas County

- Median household income: $55,359
--- 26.4% below state median, 11.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yHuy_0ajLQiHH00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#18. Shasta County

- Median household income: $54,667
--- 27.3% below state median, 13.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC54R_0ajLQiHH00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#17. Fresno County

- Median household income: $53,969
--- 28.3% below state median, 14.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOAp4_0ajLQiHH00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Merced County

- Median household income: $53,672
--- 28.7% below state median, 14.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Qz8_0ajLQiHH00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#15. Kern County

- Median household income: $53,350
--- 29.1% below state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #862 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoG1s_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#14. Butte County

- Median household income: $52,537
--- 30.2% below state median, 16.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42l1rQ_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#13. Sierra County

- Median household income: $52,148
--- 30.7% below state median, 17.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
--- #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9yxo_0ajLQiHH00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mendocino County

- Median household income: $51,416
--- 31.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6Al0_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#11. Tulare County

- Median household income: $49,687
--- 34.0% below state median, 20.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cbi4G_0ajLQiHH00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Glenn County

- Median household income: $49,633
--- 34.0% below state median, 21.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeMGT_0ajLQiHH00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Mariposa County

- Median household income: $48,820
--- 35.1% below state median, 22.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5JLe_0ajLQiHH00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $48,041
--- 36.1% below state median, 23.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqYje_0ajLQiHH00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#7. Imperial County

- Median household income: $47,622
--- 36.7% below state median, 24.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%
--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CepbQ_0ajLQiHH00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake County

- Median household income: $47,040
--- 37.5% below state median, 25.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsHYL_0ajLQiHH00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Modoc County

- Median household income: $45,507
--- 39.5% below state median, 27.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0qcB_0ajLQiHH00
Canva

#4. Del Norte County

- Median household income: $45,283
--- 39.8% below state median, 27.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILhhU_0ajLQiHH00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Siskiyou County

- Median household income: $45,241
--- 39.9% below state median, 28.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kddys_0ajLQiHH00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tehama County

- Median household income: $44,514
--- 40.8% below state median, 29.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM1IV_0ajLQiHH00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Trinity County

- Median household income: $40,846
--- 45.7% below state median, 35.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%
--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in California

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Almonroth#Wikimedia Commons#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Dirk#Pixabay#Basar Wikicommons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy