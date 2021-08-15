Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Lowest-earning counties in Arizona

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXuHR_0ajLQaDT00
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Arizona

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzq9m_0ajLQaDT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Maricopa County

- Median household income: $64,468
--- 9.4% above state median, 2.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%
--- #412 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBAFN_0ajLQaDT00
Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greenlee County

- Median household income: $63,473
--- 7.7% above state median, 1.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTnGg_0ajLQaDT00
HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Coconino County

- Median household income: $59,460
--- 0.9% above state median, 5.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%
--- #778 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmbaf_0ajLQaDT00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pinal County

- Median household income: $58,174
--- 1.3% below state median, 7.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zfye_0ajLQaDT00
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#11. Pima County

- Median household income: $53,379
--- 9.4% below state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqqRh_0ajLQaDT00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#10. Yavapai County

- Median household income: $52,451
--- 11.0% below state median, 16.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cglmX_0ajLQaDT00
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Graham County

- Median household income: $51,353
--- 12.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JPK6_0ajLQaDT00
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#8. Cochise County

- Median household income: $49,260
--- 16.4% below state median, 21.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ib3re_0ajLQaDT00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#7. Mohave County

- Median household income: $45,587
--- 22.7% below state median, 27.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9yHz_0ajLQaDT00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Yuma County

- Median household income: $45,243
--- 23.2% below state median, 28.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZSVb_0ajLQaDT00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gila County

- Median household income: $43,524
--- 26.2% below state median, 30.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1uTj_0ajLQaDT00
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Santa Cruz County

- Median household income: $41,259
--- 30.0% below state median, 34.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RY7cR_0ajLQaDT00
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Navajo County

- Median household income: $40,067
--- 32.0% below state median, 36.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbuPR_0ajLQaDT00
United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#2. La Paz County

- Median household income: $34,643
--- 41.2% below state median, 44.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Apache County

- Median household income: $32,508
--- 44.9% below state median, 48.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.6%
--- #30 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Arizona

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Bureau Of Land Management#U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons Lowest#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Hildaweges Photography#Zeesstof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Stephens County, OKDuncan Banner

Census data shows drop in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties

The most recent information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates a decrease in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties over the last 10 years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released this month, Stephens County has a population of 42,848, which is down by 2,200 people from the 2010 census data, which recorded a population of 45,048 at that time.
Arizona StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Arizona

Arizona is known for its red rocks and red skies. There are many reasons why people choose to move to this southwest state, including the beautiful natural surroundings. There is always sunshine in Arizona, so you can enjoy beautiful weather all year long. Arizona offers a wide range of living options, ranging from small towns to sprawling cities. Among Arizona's cheapest places to live are also some of its most desirable places. If you wish to live in Arizona but have no idea which city is affordable, this article is for you!
Colorado Statebizwest.com

Colorado unemployment rate remains steady; Boulder County lowest in state

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in July at 6.1%, while the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4%. Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today!. Data to establish the unemployment rate in...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Here are the Idaho counties with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccine rates

Some Idaho counties are better protected than others against COVID-19 as cases start to overwhelm hospitals and the health care system. Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lower than the national average, but counties’ COVID-19 vaccine uptakes among the eligible population — those 12 and older — range anywhere from around 28% to 89%. Blaine County, which includes Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey, has the highest vaccination uptake, at 89%, followed by Ada County, which is at 63%.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state's top election official says cannot be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review. Maricopa County's GOP-controlled Board of...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Truly Nolen: Truly Nolen’s IT Director George Lawlor was named a finalist for the 2021 Arizona Chief Information Officer of the Year ORBIE award in the corporate category. Lawlor, who has more than 27 years of IT experience, was honored at a virtual luncheon, and in his category, Harold Dibler of Best Western Hotels was announced as this year’s winner.
Public Healthholmescounty.news

Holmes County has state’s lowest COVID-19 vax rate

Holmes County ranks last in vaccinations against COVID-19. The state’s lowest vaccination rates are in 11 rural North Florida counties where fewer than 40 percent of people had received at least one vaccine dose, according to a report released Friday. Statewide, 65 percent of people ages 12 and older had...
Arizona StateSioux City Journal

Arizona governor blocks cities, counties from requiring employees to get vaccinated

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is moving to block cities and counties from telling their workers they have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a new executive order Monday, the governor declared that any local government that implements a vaccine mandate is breaking the law. And the governor said such violations are a Class 3 misdemeanor, subjecting government officials to up to 30 days in jail.
Florida Statewuwf.org

11 North Florida Counties Lowest in Vaccinations

The state’s lowest vaccination rates against COVID-19 are in 11 rural North Florida counties where fewer than 40% of people had received at least one vaccine dose, according to a report released Friday. Statewide, 65% of people ages 12 and older had received at least one dose, the state Department...
Alexander County, ILKFVS12

Alexander County sees lowest dip in population in the Nation

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Alexander County saw the biggest decrease in population out of all counties in the U-S., according to the latest census. Alexander County lost a third of its population between 2010 and 2020. A local health and housing officials who said the smaller population means less government funding, and fewer health and housing opportunities.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Southern California counties grow while much of the nation shrinks

While most counties across the United States saw their populations shrink over the past decade, U.S. Census data released Thursday shows every county in Southern California grew from 2010 to 2020 — thanks largely to increases among communities of color. America takes a head count every 10 years so governments...
Franklin County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Franklin County Has Lowest July 2021 Unemployment Rate In Area

After an extended period, Hopkins County can no longer claim to have the lowest jobless rate in the Northeast Texas/Texarkana Workforce Development Area. Franklin County unseated Hopkins County lst month for that, but Hopkins County is a close second with only 0.1 separating the two counties’ July 2021 unemployment rates, according to the latest Local Area Unemployment Statistics released on the Texas Workforce Commission on the Texas Labor Market Information website Friday morning.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Election experts launch preemptive strike against Arizona ‘audit’ findings

PHOENIX - Elections experts watching the Arizona Senate’s self-styled audit say Americans should take a deeply skeptical view of the conclusions reached by people they deemed inexperienced contractors using defective procedures for the purpose of intentionally undermining the results of the presidential election and continuing an ongoing fundraising effort. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy