Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Arizona

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Arizona

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Maricopa County

- Median household income: $64,468

--- 9.4% above state median, 2.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%

--- #412 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greenlee County

- Median household income: $63,473

--- 7.7% above state median, 1.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Coconino County

- Median household income: $59,460

--- 0.9% above state median, 5.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

--- #778 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pinal County

- Median household income: $58,174

--- 1.3% below state median, 7.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#11. Pima County

- Median household income: $53,379

--- 9.4% below state median, 15.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Arizona

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#10. Yavapai County

- Median household income: $52,451

--- 11.0% below state median, 16.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Graham County

- Median household income: $51,353

--- 12.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#8. Cochise County

- Median household income: $49,260

--- 16.4% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#7. Mohave County

- Median household income: $45,587

--- 22.7% below state median, 27.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Yuma County

- Median household income: $45,243

--- 23.2% below state median, 28.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from Arizona

Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gila County

- Median household income: $43,524

--- 26.2% below state median, 30.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Santa Cruz County

- Median household income: $41,259

--- 30.0% below state median, 34.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Navajo County

- Median household income: $40,067

--- 32.0% below state median, 36.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#2. La Paz County

- Median household income: $34,643

--- 41.2% below state median, 44.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Apache County

- Median household income: $32,508

--- 44.9% below state median, 48.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.6%

--- #30 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Arizona