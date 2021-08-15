Cancel
Connecticut State

Lowest-earning counties in Connecticut

Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Connecticut

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fairfield County

- Median household income: $95,645
--- 21.9% above state median, 52.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.1%
--- #52 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#7. Tolland County

- Median household income: $87,069
--- 11.0% above state median, 38.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.6%
--- #88 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $85,898
--- 9.5% above state median, 36.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.5%
--- #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#5. Litchfield County

- Median household income: $79,906
--- 1.9% above state median, 27.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.3%
--- #159 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hartford County

- Median household income: $75,148
--- 4.2% below state median, 19.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%
--- #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. New London County

- Median household income: $73,490
--- 6.3% below state median, 16.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%
--- #237 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. New Haven County

- Median household income: $69,905
--- 10.9% below state median, 11.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%
--- #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Windham County

- Median household income: $66,550
--- 15.2% below state median, 5.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.5%
--- #443 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

