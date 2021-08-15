Cancel
Arkansas State

Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PNy7_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $44,483
--- 6.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJuMT_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Independence County

- Median household income: $44,319
--- 6.9% below state median, 29.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
--- #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRDHp_0ajLQEzb00
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. White County

- Median household income: $44,029
--- 7.5% below state median, 29.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghRz4_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Yell County

- Median household income: $43,923
--- 7.7% below state median, 30.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLO71_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#46. Hot Spring County

- Median household income: $43,889
--- 7.8% below state median, 30.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJY3g_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pope County

- Median household income: $43,462
--- 8.7% below state median, 30.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foX9k_0ajLQEzb00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#44. Miller County

- Median household income: $43,371
--- 8.9% below state median, 31.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NW36_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bradley County

- Median household income: $43,184
--- 9.3% below state median, 31.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6lJA_0ajLQEzb00
Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Izard County

- Median household income: $42,876
--- 9.9% below state median, 31.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%
--- #3,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQd2K_0ajLQEzb00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hempstead County

- Median household income: $42,860
--- 10.0% below state median, 31.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szDEq_0ajLQEzb00
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Conway County

- Median household income: $42,802
--- 10.1% below state median, 31.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUeVK_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Prairie County

- Median household income: $42,660
--- 10.4% below state median, 32.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%
--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqAah_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#38. Baxter County

- Median household income: $42,260
--- 11.2% below state median, 32.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWoyM_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Madison County

- Median household income: $41,682
--- 12.4% below state median, 33.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,149 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBekp_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Median household income: $41,620
--- 12.6% below state median, 33.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuUvJ_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Logan County

- Median household income: $41,466
--- 12.9% below state median, 34.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%
--- #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXUQk_0ajLQEzb00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Poinsett County

- Median household income: $40,921
--- 14.0% below state median, 34.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG3Yu_0ajLQEzb00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#33. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $40,726
--- 14.4% below state median, 35.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO5ho_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pike County

- Median household income: $40,401
--- 15.1% below state median, 35.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHtzM_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#31. Crittenden County

- Median household income: $40,161
--- 15.6% below state median, 36.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxenf_0ajLQEzb00
Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $39,993
--- 16.0% below state median, 36.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182GoA_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#29. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $39,962
--- 16.0% below state median, 36.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW4YR_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- Median household income: $38,923
--- 18.2% below state median, 38.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL3qM_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Johnson County

- Median household income: $38,511
--- 19.1% below state median, 38.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%
--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHcgT_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $38,499
--- 19.1% below state median, 38.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsNZ0_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Monroe County

- Median household income: $38,468
--- 19.2% below state median, 38.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%
--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnHWb_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Stone County

- Median household income: $38,188
--- 19.8% below state median, 39.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSh6d_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Newton County

- Median household income: $38,082
--- 20.0% below state median, 39.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
--- #3,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%
--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Dh5a_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas County

- Median household income: $38,072
--- 20.0% below state median, 39.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFuKe_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nevada County

- Median household income: $38,042
--- 20.1% below state median, 39.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%
--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT8Un_0ajLQEzb00
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Polk County

- Median household income: $37,974
--- 20.2% below state median, 39.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bi68P_0ajLQEzb00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Median household income: $37,233
--- 21.8% below state median, 40.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%
--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wZCH_0ajLQEzb00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Randolph County

- Median household income: $37,218
--- 21.8% below state median, 40.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K346s_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#17. Marion County

- Median household income: $36,719
--- 22.9% below state median, 41.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%
--- #3,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTrVL_0ajLQEzb00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Searcy County

- Median household income: $36,438
--- 23.4% below state median, 42.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29r4yV_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#15. Columbia County

- Median household income: $36,193
--- 24.0% below state median, 42.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
--- #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIoTG_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Scott County

- Median household income: $36,092
--- 24.2% below state median, 42.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytPwj_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Howard County

- Median household income: $36,059
--- 24.2% below state median, 42.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #503 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rKcH_0ajLQEzb00
Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $35,741
--- 24.9% below state median, 43.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekCk8_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#11. Ouachita County

- Median household income: $35,425
--- 25.6% below state median, 43.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2vXI_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fulton County

- Median household income: $35,405
--- 25.6% below state median, 43.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oczjf_0ajLQEzb00
Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#9. St. Francis County

- Median household income: $35,348
--- 25.7% below state median, 43.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #86 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ARWD_0ajLQEzb00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharp County

- Median household income: $34,671
--- 27.2% below state median, 44.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.1%
--- #3,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrdtM_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#7. Chicot County

- Median household income: $34,147
--- 28.3% below state median, 45.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%
--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJF3g_0ajLQEzb00
Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

- Median household income: $34,109
--- 28.3% below state median, 45.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%
--- #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMZqp_0ajLQEzb00
Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

- Median household income: $32,845
--- 31.0% below state median, 47.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%
--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCnpg_0ajLQEzb00
Canva

#4. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $32,397
--- 31.9% below state median, 48.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lBvS_0ajLQEzb00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Desha County

- Median household income: $31,893
--- 33.0% below state median, 49.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.9%
--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%
--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMHbC_0ajLQEzb00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County

- Median household income: $29,681
--- 37.6% below state median, 52.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%
--- #40 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Median household income: $29,320
--- 38.4% below state median, 53.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.0%
--- #24 highest rate among all counties nationwide

