Canva

Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $44,483

--- 6.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Independence County

- Median household income: $44,319

--- 6.9% below state median, 29.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. White County

- Median household income: $44,029

--- 7.5% below state median, 29.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Yell County

- Median household income: $43,923

--- 7.7% below state median, 30.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#46. Hot Spring County

- Median household income: $43,889

--- 7.8% below state median, 30.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pope County

- Median household income: $43,462

--- 8.7% below state median, 30.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#44. Miller County

- Median household income: $43,371

--- 8.9% below state median, 31.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bradley County

- Median household income: $43,184

--- 9.3% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Izard County

- Median household income: $42,876

--- 9.9% below state median, 31.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

--- #3,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hempstead County

- Median household income: $42,860

--- 10.0% below state median, 31.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Conway County

- Median household income: $42,802

--- 10.1% below state median, 31.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Prairie County

- Median household income: $42,660

--- 10.4% below state median, 32.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#38. Baxter County

- Median household income: $42,260

--- 11.2% below state median, 32.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Madison County

- Median household income: $41,682

--- 12.4% below state median, 33.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Median household income: $41,620

--- 12.6% below state median, 33.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Logan County

- Median household income: $41,466

--- 12.9% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Poinsett County

- Median household income: $40,921

--- 14.0% below state median, 34.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#33. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $40,726

--- 14.4% below state median, 35.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pike County

- Median household income: $40,401

--- 15.1% below state median, 35.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. Crittenden County

- Median household income: $40,161

--- 15.6% below state median, 36.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $39,993

--- 16.0% below state median, 36.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $39,962

--- 16.0% below state median, 36.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- Median household income: $38,923

--- 18.2% below state median, 38.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Johnson County

- Median household income: $38,511

--- 19.1% below state median, 38.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $38,499

--- 19.1% below state median, 38.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Monroe County

- Median household income: $38,468

--- 19.2% below state median, 38.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Stone County

- Median household income: $38,188

--- 19.8% below state median, 39.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

--- #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Newton County

- Median household income: $38,082

--- 20.0% below state median, 39.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #3,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas County

- Median household income: $38,072

--- 20.0% below state median, 39.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nevada County

- Median household income: $38,042

--- 20.1% below state median, 39.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%

--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Polk County

- Median household income: $37,974

--- 20.2% below state median, 39.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Median household income: $37,233

--- 21.8% below state median, 40.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%

--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Randolph County

- Median household income: $37,218

--- 21.8% below state median, 40.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Marion County

- Median household income: $36,719

--- 22.9% below state median, 41.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%

--- #3,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Searcy County

- Median household income: $36,438

--- 23.4% below state median, 42.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#15. Columbia County

- Median household income: $36,193

--- 24.0% below state median, 42.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

--- #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Scott County

- Median household income: $36,092

--- 24.2% below state median, 42.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

--- #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Howard County

- Median household income: $36,059

--- 24.2% below state median, 42.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #503 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $35,741

--- 24.9% below state median, 43.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Ouachita County

- Median household income: $35,425

--- 25.6% below state median, 43.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

--- #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fulton County

- Median household income: $35,405

--- 25.6% below state median, 43.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#9. St. Francis County

- Median household income: $35,348

--- 25.7% below state median, 43.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #86 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharp County

- Median household income: $34,671

--- 27.2% below state median, 44.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.1%

--- #3,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#7. Chicot County

- Median household income: $34,147

--- 28.3% below state median, 45.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%

--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

- Median household income: $34,109

--- 28.3% below state median, 45.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

- Median household income: $32,845

--- 31.0% below state median, 47.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%

--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $32,397

--- 31.9% below state median, 48.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Desha County

- Median household income: $31,893

--- 33.0% below state median, 49.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.9%

--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County

- Median household income: $29,681

--- 37.6% below state median, 52.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

--- #40 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Median household income: $29,320

--- 38.4% below state median, 53.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.0%

--- #24 highest rate among all counties nationwide

