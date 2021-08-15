Cancel
Georgia State

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

By Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGytO_0ajLQBLQ00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dodge County

- Median household income: $39,302
--- 33.0% below state median, 37.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mjy0E_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Laurens County

- Median household income: $39,120
--- 33.4% below state median, 37.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%
--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ew38k_0ajLQBLQ00
S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $38,996
--- 33.6% below state median, 37.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HGcz_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Brantley County

- Median household income: $38,857
--- 33.8% below state median, 38.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tzMr_0ajLQBLQ00
Dee Whitlow // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Elbert County

- Median household income: $38,678
--- 34.1% below state median, 38.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fb4v0_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#45. Clarke County

- Median household income: $38,623
--- 34.2% below state median, 38.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42alzO_0ajLQBLQ00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Talbot County

- Median household income: $38,549
--- 34.3% below state median, 38.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%
--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fjRd_0ajLQBLQ00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brooks County

- Median household income: $38,285
--- 34.8% below state median, 39.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%
--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwSXB_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#42. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $38,116
--- 35.1% below state median, 39.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8XkV_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#41. Washington County

- Median household income: $38,068
--- 35.1% below state median, 39.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWd9o_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#40. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $37,838
--- 35.5% below state median, 39.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLa8X_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Irwin County

- Median household income: $37,736
--- 35.7% below state median, 40.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18O1cG_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Upson County

- Median household income: $37,640
--- 35.9% below state median, 40.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0DW3_0ajLQBLQ00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bacon County

- Median household income: $37,519
--- 36.1% below state median, 40.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%
--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeXxc_0ajLQBLQ00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Emanuel County

- Median household income: $37,453
--- 36.2% below state median, 40.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%
--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%
--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATUJO_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#35. Taliaferro County

- Median household income: $37,446
--- 36.2% below state median, 40.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHbLn_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dooly County

- Median household income: $37,340
--- 36.4% below state median, 40.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcHB2_0ajLQBLQ00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Webster County

- Median household income: $37,297
--- 36.5% below state median, 40.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%
--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLgfA_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#32. Warren County

- Median household income: $37,203
--- 36.6% below state median, 40.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%
--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiTbd_0ajLQBLQ00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Median household income: $37,197
--- 36.6% below state median, 40.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssQQ0_0ajLQBLQ00
SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Meriwether County

- Median household income: $37,121
--- 36.8% below state median, 40.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2AHB_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Turner County

- Median household income: $37,039
--- 36.9% below state median, 41.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,855 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PImb0_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $36,964
--- 37.0% below state median, 41.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kopId_0ajLQBLQ00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ware County

- Median household income: $36,869
--- 37.2% below state median, 41.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCOny_0ajLQBLQ00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chattooga County

- Median household income: $36,807
--- 37.3% below state median, 41.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjVoY_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#25. Sumter County

- Median household income: $36,681
--- 37.5% below state median, 41.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAvIN_0ajLQBLQ00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jeff Davis County

- Median household income: $36,669
--- 37.5% below state median, 41.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%
--- #2,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeuoI_0ajLQBLQ00
Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colquitt County

- Median household income: $36,435
--- 37.9% below state median, 42.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igHXU_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crisp County

- Median household income: $36,042
--- 38.6% below state median, 42.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.8%
--- #51 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Osj_0ajLQBLQ00
Canva

#21. Twiggs County

- Median household income: $34,879
--- 40.6% below state median, 44.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%
--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujdka_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Terrell County

- Median household income: $34,768
--- 40.8% below state median, 44.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,568 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%
--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JmJd_0ajLQBLQ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $34,167
--- 41.8% below state median, 45.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%
--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ilKY_0ajLQBLQ00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $33,944
--- 42.2% below state median, 46.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.2%
--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OizFS_0ajLQBLQ00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Taylor County

- Median household income: $33,832
--- 42.4% below state median, 46.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%
--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Oisu_0ajLQBLQ00
Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Candler County

- Median household income: $33,736
--- 42.5% below state median, 46.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%
--- #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGVQM_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Seminole County

- Median household income: $33,357
--- 43.2% below state median, 46.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%
--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7vqO_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

- Median household income: $32,917
--- 43.9% below state median, 47.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%
--- #103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTAVP_0ajLQBLQ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Telfair County

- Median household income: $32,405
--- 44.8% below state median, 48.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P21Qb_0ajLQBLQ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Treutlen County

- Median household income: $32,241
--- 45.1% below state median, 48.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.7%
--- #3,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%
--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04P4w2_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ben Hill County

- Median household income: $32,229
--- 45.1% below state median, 48.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%
--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8XRw_0ajLQBLQ00
Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Macon County

- Median household income: $32,161
--- 45.2% below state median, 48.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%
--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0UTE_0ajLQBLQ00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hancock County

- Median household income: $31,860
--- 45.7% below state median, 49.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoqvt_0ajLQBLQ00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Randolph County

- Median household income: $31,699
--- 46.0% below state median, 49.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.5%
--- #3,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXLhN_0ajLQBLQ00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Early County

- Median household income: $30,640
--- 47.8% below state median, 51.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%
--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7ZOs_0ajLQBLQ00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $30,192
--- 48.6% below state median, 52.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.0%
--- #3,130 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.7%
--- #42 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuCNB_0ajLQBLQ00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Stewart County

- Median household income: $29,732
--- 49.3% below state median, 52.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%
--- #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2wWr_0ajLQBLQ00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clinch County

- Median household income: $27,658
--- 52.9% below state median, 56.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%
--- #3,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 34.0%
--- #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZtT8_0ajLQBLQ00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jenkins County

- Median household income: $27,375
--- 53.4% below state median, 56.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.2%
--- #3,135 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%
--- #112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1UEU_0ajLQBLQ00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Quitman County

- Median household income: $26,667
--- 54.6% below state median, 57.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%
--- #3,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%
--- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GAB3_0ajLQBLQ00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Median household income: $22,325
--- 62.0% below state median, 64.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.3%
--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.6%
--- #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

