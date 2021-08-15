Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dodge County

- Median household income: $39,302

--- 33.0% below state median, 37.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Laurens County

- Median household income: $39,120

--- 33.4% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $38,996

--- 33.6% below state median, 37.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Brantley County

- Median household income: $38,857

--- 33.8% below state median, 38.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dee Whitlow // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Elbert County

- Median household income: $38,678

--- 34.1% below state median, 38.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#45. Clarke County

- Median household income: $38,623

--- 34.2% below state median, 38.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

--- #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Talbot County

- Median household income: $38,549

--- 34.3% below state median, 38.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brooks County

- Median household income: $38,285

--- 34.8% below state median, 39.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#42. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $38,116

--- 35.1% below state median, 39.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Washington County

- Median household income: $38,068

--- 35.1% below state median, 39.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $37,838

--- 35.5% below state median, 39.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Irwin County

- Median household income: $37,736

--- 35.7% below state median, 40.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Upson County

- Median household income: $37,640

--- 35.9% below state median, 40.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bacon County

- Median household income: $37,519

--- 36.1% below state median, 40.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%

--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Emanuel County

- Median household income: $37,453

--- 36.2% below state median, 40.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#35. Taliaferro County

- Median household income: $37,446

--- 36.2% below state median, 40.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dooly County

- Median household income: $37,340

--- 36.4% below state median, 40.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Webster County

- Median household income: $37,297

--- 36.5% below state median, 40.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%

--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#32. Warren County

- Median household income: $37,203

--- 36.6% below state median, 40.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%

--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Median household income: $37,197

--- 36.6% below state median, 40.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Meriwether County

- Median household income: $37,121

--- 36.8% below state median, 40.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Turner County

- Median household income: $37,039

--- 36.9% below state median, 41.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,855 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $36,964

--- 37.0% below state median, 41.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ware County

- Median household income: $36,869

--- 37.2% below state median, 41.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chattooga County

- Median household income: $36,807

--- 37.3% below state median, 41.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#25. Sumter County

- Median household income: $36,681

--- 37.5% below state median, 41.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jeff Davis County

- Median household income: $36,669

--- 37.5% below state median, 41.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

--- #2,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colquitt County

- Median household income: $36,435

--- 37.9% below state median, 42.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crisp County

- Median household income: $36,042

--- 38.6% below state median, 42.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.8%

--- #51 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#21. Twiggs County

- Median household income: $34,879

--- 40.6% below state median, 44.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Terrell County

- Median household income: $34,768

--- 40.8% below state median, 44.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%

--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $34,167

--- 41.8% below state median, 45.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%

--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $33,944

--- 42.2% below state median, 46.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.2%

--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Taylor County

- Median household income: $33,832

--- 42.4% below state median, 46.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Candler County

- Median household income: $33,736

--- 42.5% below state median, 46.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%

--- #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Seminole County

- Median household income: $33,357

--- 43.2% below state median, 46.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%

--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

- Median household income: $32,917

--- 43.9% below state median, 47.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%

--- #103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Telfair County

- Median household income: $32,405

--- 44.8% below state median, 48.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Treutlen County

- Median household income: $32,241

--- 45.1% below state median, 48.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.7%

--- #3,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ben Hill County

- Median household income: $32,229

--- 45.1% below state median, 48.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%

--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%

--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Macon County

- Median household income: $32,161

--- 45.2% below state median, 48.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.4%

--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hancock County

- Median household income: $31,860

--- 45.7% below state median, 49.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Randolph County

- Median household income: $31,699

--- 46.0% below state median, 49.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.5%

--- #3,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Early County

- Median household income: $30,640

--- 47.8% below state median, 51.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $30,192

--- 48.6% below state median, 52.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.0%

--- #3,130 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.7%

--- #42 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Stewart County

- Median household income: $29,732

--- 49.3% below state median, 52.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%

--- #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clinch County

- Median household income: $27,658

--- 52.9% below state median, 56.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%

--- #3,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 34.0%

--- #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jenkins County

- Median household income: $27,375

--- 53.4% below state median, 56.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.2%

--- #3,135 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%

--- #112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Quitman County

- Median household income: $26,667

--- 54.6% below state median, 57.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%

--- #3,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%

--- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Median household income: $22,325

--- 62.0% below state median, 64.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.3%

--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.6%

--- #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide

