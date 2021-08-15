Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Lowest-earning boroughs in Alaska

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zd0L_0ajLPhQl00
Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning boroughs in Alaska

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning boroughs in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Boroughs are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Alaska, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzMXV_0ajLPhQl00
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#29. Juneau City and Borough

- Median household income: $88,390
--- 13.8% above state median, 40.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.3%
--- #90 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lqe8_0ajLPhQl00
Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Aleutians West Census Area

- Median household income: $87,466
--- 12.7% above state median, 39.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.3%
--- #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%
--- #3,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKe0w_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#27. Kodiak Island Borough

- Median household income: $85,839
--- 10.6% above state median, 36.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.0%
--- #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJnxh_0ajLPhQl00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#26. Anchorage Municipality

- Median household income: $84,928
--- 9.4% above state median, 35.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.1%
--- #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Yb7_0ajLPhQl00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#25. Denali Borough

- Median household income: $81,719
--- 5.3% above state median, 30.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%
--- #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Alaska, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jfoas_0ajLPhQl00
Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- Median household income: $79,867
--- 2.9% above state median, 27.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%
--- #213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKDyt_0ajLPhQl00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#23. Bristol Bay Borough

- Median household income: $79,808
--- 2.8% above state median, 27.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.9%
--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%
--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VfMu_0ajLPhQl00
Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#22. North Slope Borough

- Median household income: $79,306
--- 2.1% above state median, 26.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.4%
--- #178 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tf0Dl_0ajLPhQl00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#21. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Median household income: $76,992
--- 0.8% below state median, 22.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%
--- #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%
--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141vmu_0ajLPhQl00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Median household income: $75,493
--- 2.8% below state median, 20.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%
--- #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j423O_0ajLPhQl00
Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Skagway Municipality

- Median household income: $73,906
--- 4.8% below state median, 17.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%
--- #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%
--- #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlIP9_0ajLPhQl00
Pixabay

#18. Sitka City and Borough

- Median household income: $73,682
--- 5.1% below state median, 17.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%
--- #346 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCa1I_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#17. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Median household income: $72,728
--- 6.3% below state median, 15.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%
--- #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxRpc_0ajLPhQl00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Yakutat City and Borough

- Median household income: $71,607
--- 7.8% below state median, 13.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06E70N_0ajLPhQl00
Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Median household income: $70,056
--- 9.8% below state median, 11.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%
--- #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7BCG_0ajLPhQl00
Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Petersburg Borough

- Median household income: $69,948
--- 9.9% below state median, 11.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.4%
--- #285 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhMyR_0ajLPhQl00
Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Aleutians East Borough

- Median household income: $69,250
--- 10.8% below state median, 10.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%
--- #454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoMB3_0ajLPhQl00
Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Median household income: $66,064
--- 14.9% below state median, 5.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
--- #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHb4r_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#11. Nome Census Area

- Median household income: $61,048
--- 21.4% below state median, 2.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%
--- #711 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmB5E_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#10. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Median household income: $60,906
--- 21.6% below state median, 3.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
--- #422 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PahLd_0ajLPhQl00
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- Median household income: $59,803
--- 23.0% below state median, 4.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTKT8_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#8. Haines Borough

- Median household income: $58,059
--- 25.2% below state median, 7.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%
--- #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DNgg_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#7. Dillingham Census Area

- Median household income: $56,898
--- 26.7% below state median, 9.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14E09t_0ajLPhQl00
ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wrangell City and Borough

- Median household income: $53,894
--- 30.6% below state median, 14.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGJ1F_0ajLPhQl00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Bethel Census Area

- Median household income: $53,553
--- 31.0% below state median, 14.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%
--- #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvUZu_0ajLPhQl00
Canva

#4. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- Median household income: $52,379
--- 32.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KaiC_0ajLPhQl00
Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Median household income: $44,135
--- 43.2% below state median, 29.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqXCd_0ajLPhQl00
Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- Median household income: $41,413
--- 46.7% below state median, 34.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%
--- #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kusilvak Census Area

- Median household income: $36,754
--- 52.7% below state median, 41.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Peninsula#Alaska Anchorage#Real Gdp#Wikimedia Commons Lowest#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Aleutians#Denali Borough Median
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy