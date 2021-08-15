Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning boroughs in Alaska

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning boroughs in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Boroughs are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#29. Juneau City and Borough

- Median household income: $88,390

--- 13.8% above state median, 40.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.3%

--- #90 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Aleutians West Census Area

- Median household income: $87,466

--- 12.7% above state median, 39.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.3%

--- #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

--- #3,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Kodiak Island Borough

- Median household income: $85,839

--- 10.6% above state median, 36.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.0%

--- #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Anchorage Municipality

- Median household income: $84,928

--- 9.4% above state median, 35.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 42.1%

--- #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

--- #3,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Denali Borough

- Median household income: $81,719

--- 5.3% above state median, 30.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

--- #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- Median household income: $79,867

--- 2.9% above state median, 27.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%

--- #213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Bristol Bay Borough

- Median household income: $79,808

--- 2.8% above state median, 27.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 38.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. North Slope Borough

- Median household income: $79,306

--- 2.1% above state median, 26.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 38.4%

--- #178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Median household income: $76,992

--- 0.8% below state median, 22.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%

--- #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Median household income: $75,493

--- 2.8% below state median, 20.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%

--- #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Skagway Municipality

- Median household income: $73,906

--- 4.8% below state median, 17.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

--- #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%

--- #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Sitka City and Borough

- Median household income: $73,682

--- 5.1% below state median, 17.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

--- #346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Median household income: $72,728

--- 6.3% below state median, 15.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

--- #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Yakutat City and Borough

- Median household income: $71,607

--- 7.8% below state median, 13.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

--- #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Median household income: $70,056

--- 9.8% below state median, 11.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

--- #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Petersburg Borough

- Median household income: $69,948

--- 9.9% below state median, 11.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.4%

--- #285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

--- #3,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Aleutians East Borough

- Median household income: $69,250

--- 10.8% below state median, 10.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Median household income: $66,064

--- 14.9% below state median, 5.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

--- #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Nome Census Area

- Median household income: $61,048

--- 21.4% below state median, 2.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #711 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Median household income: $60,906

--- 21.6% below state median, 3.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%

--- #422 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- Median household income: $59,803

--- 23.0% below state median, 4.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Haines Borough

- Median household income: $58,059

--- 25.2% below state median, 7.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

--- #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Dillingham Census Area

- Median household income: $56,898

--- 26.7% below state median, 9.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Wrangell City and Borough

- Median household income: $53,894

--- 30.6% below state median, 14.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Bethel Census Area

- Median household income: $53,553

--- 31.0% below state median, 14.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

--- #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- Median household income: $52,379

--- 32.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Median household income: $44,135

--- 43.2% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- Median household income: $41,413

--- 46.7% below state median, 34.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%

--- #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Kusilvak Census Area

- Median household income: $36,754

--- 52.7% below state median, 41.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide