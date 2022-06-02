ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Time Duchess Kate’s Jewelry Paid Tribute the Late Princess Diana: Details

By Samantha Holender
 3 days ago

From the second Prince William popped the question with the late Princess Diana ’s iconic sapphire ring, it was clear that Duchess Kate would inherit some sentimental stunners.

In the 10 years that have passed, the Duchess of Cambridge has made a point to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law with her jewelry, wearing pieces from her collection on special occasions.

These subtle fashion choices are not only ways to honor Diana, it’s also exactly what the late royal would have wanted. Before her death, she wrote a “letter of wishes” that stated how she wanted her jewelry to be dispersed.

“I would like you to divide my personal chattels at your discretion between my sons and godchildren, the division being three quarters to my sons and one quarter to my godchildren,” she wrote. “I would like you to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewelry to your discretion.”

While Meghan Markle , who married Prince Harry in 2018, has some memorable pieces like Princess Diana’s iconic aquamarine cocktail ring and her butterfly earrings , Duchess Kate has her fair share of meaningful memorabilia — most of which are made with sapphires or pearls.

One of her favorite pieces, which she has worn numerous times, is the Cambridge Lovers Knot. The tiara was loaned to Diana by Queen Elizabeth and quickly became one of her favorites.

After her passing, the jewel disappeared. It returned on Kate’s head in 2015 for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace. She’s since worn the tiara to multiple engagements, including a Diplomatic Corps in 2018.

In June 2022, the Duchess of Cambridge brought out Diana's double-drop diamond sapphire earrings for Trooping the Colour during the queen's Platinum Jubilee. Diana famously wore the earrings and matching layered necklace during a visit to Canada in 1991 and again to the 1996 Met Gala.

In 2021, Kate wore the late Princess of Wales' three strand pearl bracelet for the celebration of The Big Lunch initiative. The piece was first designed for the late royal in 1988 by Nigel Milne. Kate previously donned the simple yet stunning accessory during royal tours of Sweden and Germany.

The Hold Still author has also taken some creative liberty with her mother-in-law’s mementos, redesigning her sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings using jewels from a set previously gifted to her mother-in-law.

Commonly referred to as The Saudi Suite, the gemstones were originally a wedding present for the Princess of Wales from Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

The duchess has worn the sapphire earrings on numerous occasions, but most notably paired them with the matching necklace in 2020 when she and Prince William held an audience with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

From the four string pearl choker worn to Prince Philip’s funeral to the Collingwood pear earrings donned at a Spanish state banquet, keep scrolling to see every time Duchess Kate paid tribute to Princess Diana with her jewelry.

