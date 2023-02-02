Five local rescue pups have gone the distance and will be competing in this year's all-star Puppy Bowl. Look, you can have your Super Bowl and all that, but wouldn't you really prefer to watch Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy? This year's Puppy Bowl features 122 puppies from 67 shelters all around the country. That number includes six rescue puppies from the Orlando-area Florida Little Dog Rescue have gotten called up to the big game. And so DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble, Majesty, Penelope and Pickle will rep Central Florida on the national stage. Puppy Bowl XIX airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for a very satisfying three hours. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO