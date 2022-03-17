Au Za'atar

There’s a good chance that even after Google Maps says, “You have arrived,” Aklan Buffet and Sushi will be nowhere in sight, since this Filipino canteen is actually located within an indoor plaza that also houses a Marshalls. Jocelyn Cabangil and her business partner Joel, a former cruise ship employee, created Aklan (named after their home province) 12 years ago to cater to Filipino cruise ship workers, much like Manila Kantina. It’s buffet-style, where for $10 you can choose from a variety of dishes on a small steel cart, like vegetable lumpia, fried bangus (milkfish), stir-fried ampalaya (bitter gourd) with egg, salmon sinigang (sour tamarind soup), laing (taro leaves in coconut milk), and lechon kawali (crispy fried pork belly). There are tables outside if you want to eat before you head home, but make sure to stop by Fil Trip, a Filipino grocery store run by the owners’ daughter, which sells everything from cookies and chips to salabat (ginger tea), before you do. It’s located diagonally across the hall. Just keep in mind that both establishments currently only accept cash or Zelle.

