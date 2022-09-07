11 Best Posture Corrector Bras and Posture Support Bras — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you slouching right now? Be honest — we know we have before. Maintaining good posture is seriously tough and it's something we all have struggle with. It's difficult to sit up perfectly straight when you're hunched over your keyboard or phone all day. Even when you're relaxing on the couch, you want to do just that — relax. We're not constantly thinking about pushing our shoulders back when we want to feel at ease!

There are many steps necessary to improve this issue, but one way to address posture problems is with a new bra. Some bras are specifically made for posture correction, while others provide fabulous support, which may aid in improving your posture overall.

Benefits of Posture Support Bras

Massage Gear Guru describes some of the ways a posture bra could help benefit you:

It may help alleviate back, shoulder and neck pain

It may support your breasts more evenly so there is less strain on your shoulders

It may help you stand up straighter, leading you to look and feel more confident

Want to see some posture support bras and overall supportive bras that could help with all of the above? Let's go!

Leonisa Back Support Posture Corrector Wireless Bra

Best wireless bra for posture support

Amazon

This mega-popular posture bra features criss-cross PowerSlim bands in back, plus adds compression and support without any wires in sight. We love that it hooks in front too!

Get the Leonisa Back Support Posture Corrector Wireless Bra starting at just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Girlfriend Collective Simone Bra

Best posture bra for extra support

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is a celebrity- and Instagram-favorite activewear company, and this is the brand's most supportive bra. It has wide, adjustable criss-cross straps and is great for both fitness classes and simply living your life comfortably. It's sustainably made too!

Get the Simone Bra for just $52 at Girlfriend Collective!

Glamorise MagicLift Front Closure Posture Back Bra

Best posture support bra for larger breasts

Nordstrom

This Glamorise posture support bra goes up to 58J, so there are plenty of options available for women of all different sizes. Larger breasts can often lead to back problems, so a bra like this is important. Its foam-cushioned band is nice and comfy too!

Get the Glamorise MagicLift Front Closure Posture Back Bra for just $55 at Nordstrom!

Playtex 18 Hour Front Posture Boost Bra

Best full-coverage posture support bra

Amazon

Not only does this bra provide full coverage, but it has a four-way support system — using comfy straps to relieve shoulder pressure and power support bands in back!

Get the Playtex 18 Hour Front Posture Boost Bra starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

DHX Brace Up Push-Up Bra

Best low-cut posture support bra

Because this bra closes in the front, it allows for a larger, more supportive strap in the back and can give you a lower neckline to wear that's perfect for low-cut tops and dresses!

Get the Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Girlfriend Collective Lou Bra

Best posture support sports bra

Girlfriend Collective

We love this compressive sports bra for its double-lined support and the fact that the straps stem from the center of the back instead of putting pressure on the back of your shoulders. It has a built-in support band too to keep you feeling even and secure during higher-impact workouts!

Get the Lou Bra for just $42 at Girlfriend Collective!

ThirdLove Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra

Best comfortable posture support bra

This pull-on bra has a wide band in back, wide straps, ultra-smooth fabric and comfy push-up cups for even more shape and support!

Get the Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra for just $56 at ThirdLove!

Kimikal Post-Surgery Front Closure Bra

Best posture support bra for back pain

Amazon

Yes, this bra was made to help with post-surgery care, but could work for everyday use too thanks to its major back support. Posture support is a big part of its design!

Get the Kimikal Post-Surgery Front Closure Bra starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

Best subtle posture support bra

Amazon

We love this bra because it looks like it's just a pretty bra you could wear every day. And don't get Us wrong — it totally is. It's just that it also has targeted two-ply side and back support!

Get the Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

LAUDINE Wireless Back Support Full Coverage Posture Bra

Best posture support bra with no padding

Amazon

This posture support bra has a cushioned comfort band hiding just above the bust band, but apart from that, there's no padding. Sometimes all you want is support, and that's what this lightweight bra is for!

Get the LAUDINE Wireless Back Support Full Coverage Posture Bra for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

BRABIC Chest Up Shapewear Posture Corrector

Best posture support harness to wear with your bra

Amazon

Don't want to buy all new bras? Grab a harness posture corrector like this instead. It pushes you up in front, and in back, it provides extra support to smooth things out and keep pain away!

Get the BRABIC Chest Up Shapewear Posture Corrector for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !