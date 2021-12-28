ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best laptop deals in the UK for January 2022: We’ve found discounts on big-name brands

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdCaX_0aiTJNlS00

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products. The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks , meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

Read more:

The best laptop deals for January 2022 in the UK are:

Dell inspiron 15 3000: Was £329, now £279, Dell.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkM83_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N3350
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

The inspiron is the most affordable laptop Dell makes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a decent model for everyday use. The 3000 offers great mid-range performance, has a large 15.6in screen and doesn’t compromise on build quality. Now on sale for less than £300 at Dell, this is an unbeatable deal.

Buy now

Asus 11.6in Chromebook C223: Was £199, now £139.99, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKgJY_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 32GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N3350
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A compact and budget-friendly laptop ideal for school, the Asus C223 weighs less than a kilo and is thin enough to chuck into a backpack. It runs ChromeOS, Google’s web and app-based operating system, so is best suited for online work.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 14: Was £499.97, now £399.97, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333GNq_0aiTJNlS00

This Windows laptop has a large 14in full HD display, is powered by a zippy Intel Core i3 processor, and currently has a sizeable £100 off at electronics retailer Box. There’s a generous 256GB of fast, solid-state storage, USB-C and HDMI connectivity for attaching to a TV or monitor, and there’s even a handy MicroSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone and camera.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip 13: Was £699.99, now £548.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsQq8_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel core i5
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

This is a slim, lightweight laptop weighing just a smidge over 1kg. With an outstanding 16-hour battery life, an impressive touchscreen display, powerful CPU and modest 8GB of memory, it’s a great all-rounder for everyday use – emailing, reading, watching, writing, researching new houseplants, etc – as well as more processor-intensive tasks.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 13.3in: Was £1,099, now £989.10, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8j2j_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel core i5
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

The Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 is lightweight and powerful and 5G ready, with a the top-of-the-range QLED screen boasting luscious colours and rich contrast. It’s a gorgeous machine with more than £100 off at John Lewis & Partners today.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £889, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njhKk_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: MacOS big sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1 chip
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops , our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”. This deal is on the MacBook air with a 256GB SSD, but there’s also almost £150 off the 512GB version (was £1249, now £1,099.97, Amazon.co.uk ).

Buy now

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYoQt_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 15.in
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel core i7 10750H
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

Gaming laptops are quickly catching up with their desktop rivals, providing a more compact way to play PC games on the go. The 16GB of memory and the GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card in the Dell G5 are enough to power you through most new releases. With £300 off, this powerful gaming laptop has never been cheaper.

Buy now

Huawei matebook X pro, 2021: Was £1,599.99, now £1,099.99, Huawei.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwrE9_0aiTJNlS00
  • Screen size: 13.9in
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Storage capacity: 1TB
  • Processor: Intel core i7
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB

There’s currently £500 off the latest Huawei matebook X pro at Huawei’s store. The ultra-light laptop featured in our round-up of the best laptops you can buy in 2022 , and impressed our reviewer, who called it “a gorgeous machine with a pin-sharp touchscreen display and faultless attention to detail throughout. It’s a high-performance laptop that’s premium to the touch, and every bit as luxurious as Apple’s class-leading device.”

Read our full Huawei matebook X pro review here

Buy now

Want to know which laptop to buy? Check out our list of the best laptops in 2022

The Independent

