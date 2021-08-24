Cancel
Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy launches updated mobile app

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has launched Olmsted App 2.0. It's an update to the mobile app which features an expansion of their augmented reality attractions to Front Park.

The app gives park users updated wayfinding capability, an event calendar, news in real time, as well as cutting-edge technology and imaginative 3d models through augmented reality to reveal history and fun facts about Buffalo's historic Olmsted landscapes.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important for accessibility, now more than ever,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “As our community seeks refuge in Buffalo’s historic urban green spaces to exercise, gather with family and friends, and soak up the benefits of being in nature, the new Olmsted App 2.0 is the enhanced tool park users need to navigate their access, and for learning more about how our Olmsted parks play a vital role in everyone’s environmental health and wellness today.”

The app aims to engage and encourage park goers to visit the nation's first urban park system. Designed by Newbird Design , the app is available on Android and Apple mobile devices.

The original app was launched as part of the 150th celebration of Olmsted Parks in 2018. The Conservancy is hoping the mobile app will strengthen the connection and communication between visitors and these historic landscapes, while cultivating the next generation of park supports.

To learn more and download the mobile app, click here .

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
