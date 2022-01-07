ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2022

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkXFM_0aiJV5Nj00

“Going to Chicago was like going out of the world.” —Muddy Waters

2021 will, like 2020, go down as one of the most turbulent years in recent history. It was another year plagued with negative superlatives, unprecedented events, and months of turmoil. At the same time, it was undoubtedly an eye-opening year for millions. It taught us about ourselves, what we cherish most, and the people and places we turn to in times of hardship. Most of all, it reminded us that we should never take our health and our freedom for granted.

Without dealing in clichés and overused proverbials like ‘life is short’ and ‘carpe diem’, the last two years have reminded us to make the most of every minute going forward. We spent enough time with our great city brought to its knees to realize that now we should enjoy it to its absolute maximum with the time afforded to us.

This is a bucket list of what to do in and around Chicago – a things-to-do-before-you-die type of list aimed at Chicagoans and tourists in equal measure. Whether you’re a seasoned local or a thrill-seeking visitor, these are the best ways to experience Chicago and the must-do activities around the city.

1. Check Off Chicago’s Iconic Landmarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tu5aS_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Shutterstock

If there is one thing Chicago is home to it is an abundance of extraordinary landmarks. For that reason, we’re kicking off with the most predictable recommendation. Any city-specific bucket list can’t go without mentioning its picturesque postcard attractions and Chicago is one of the most photographed places in the modern world for good reason.

Before you do anything in Chicago make sure to take in its most famed features. Sit mesmerized by The Bean, dance under the spurt of Crown Fountain, walk along Navy Pier, and enjoy the smaller iconic landmarks like The Historic Water Tower, Calder’s Flamingo, and the Picasso Statue. The list of renowned museums, skyscrapers, and parks goes on and on but it is these iconic landmarks that create Chicago’s prestigious character.

2. Peruse Chicago’s Legendary Street Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmsci_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Pexels / Chait Goli

The consequence of a thriving artistic community is not just a plethora of museums and stunning art installations. The street art and graffiti scene in Chicago is alive and kicking more than ever before with new pieces popping up all over the city every week. Some of these are so esteemed that they’ve embedded themselves in the very fabric of Chicago and are now as much part of the Windy City’s identity as its iconic sculptures and landmarks.

Today murals do more than just provide an extraordinary spectacle for our eyes. They pay homage to icons, fight for equality, celebrate different heritages, and honor the heroes of society. Chicago’s art scene is another essential experience and with the many talented local artists frequently at work, it is equally as exciting for both tourists and locals alike.

If you’re not familiar with Chicago’s art scene and would like to learn about its history and the inspiration behind some of its famous murals you can head to our Must-See Chicago Murals article or jump on a West Town Street Art Walking Tour of Chicago’s famed mile-long street art corridor known as the B_Line.

You can grab tickets for an art walking tour here.

3. Revel In Chicago’s Riverside Rooftops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG3l1_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Shutterstock

From the streets to the rooftops, equally as famed as its artistic community is the Windy City’s sublime skyline. Among its soaring cityscape, numerous rooftops can be found offering exhilarating experiences drinking and dining among the skyscrapers of Chicago. You will struggle to find a more memorable Chicago evening than one spent sipping cocktails under the stars.

Of the many choices, there is always something happening at River North’s vibrant and verdant Joy District rooftop, whilst London House Chicago is a photographers paradise for its stunning vistas of the Chicago River and Michigan Avenue. Though not riverside, a really iconic Chicago photo can be had at Cindy’s Rooftop in the Loop where you’ll find sweeping panoramic views of Millennium Park and award-winning cocktails from a lavish setup.

4. Brave The Willis Tower Skydeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXSLu_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Unsplash

Talking of skyscrapers, no trip to Chicago is complete without heading up Sears Tower, more formally known as the Willis Tower. Seeing one of the world’s most famous skylines from the tallest tower in Chicago (and the third tallest in the United States) is an absolute must. Take a 60-second ride up to the cloud-piercing height of the Skydeck and enjoy unparalleled 360-degree views over Chicago.

Millennium Park, Navy Pier, and many of Chicago’s most famous landmarks are all visible from the top making it truly one of the most unique experiences Chicago has to offer. T he glass ledge on the 103rd floor allows you to breach the building’s dimensions and stand 4ft outside of its walls. Looking down you’ll see a 1,353 ft drop staring back up at you as you sit in a tiny glass box protruding outside of what was once the world’s tallest building. Equally as impressive in the day as it is at night, it’s not to be missed.

*For another vertigo-inducing experience, on the 94th floor of the John Hancock Center you’ll find the 360 Chicago Observation Deck and the home of TILT . Dubbed Chicago’s highest thrill ride and the first of its kind in the world, the TILT is an enclosed moving platform that literally tilts you out of the 94th floor. While Willis Tower gets a special mention for its title as the tallest skyscraper in Chicago, the TILT offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else!

You can head to the Skydeck website for more information and tickets.

5. Kayak Down Chicago River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gk07c_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Shutterstock

Back down at a non-nauseating height, there’s a unique way of seeing Chicago from a whole different perspective. Kayaks and paddleboards can be rented from various operators at both Monroe Harbor and Chicago Riverwalk locations but it is the river where the most unique experience can be found.

Flanked either side by Chicago’s famous highrise architecture, you can venture through the city’s heart via skyscraper canyons and under historic bridges. An evening kayak makes for a truly memorable night navigating the waters while the sun sets and the hustle and bustle of the riverwalk activity takes off around you. Single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and kayaking tours are all available, allowing you to navigate Chicago’s winding river at whichever pace you desire. Learn about the sights with a tour guide or explore the river independently and see where it takes you.

You can head to Urban Kayaks for more information.

6. Bike Along Lake Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1yle_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Shutterstock

While kayaking offers a fantastic way to see the city via the river, cycling offers a wonderful way to explore the lakefront and again combines exploration with exercise. Cycling has flourished in popularity in recent years and Chicago is consequently becoming more and more bike-friendly.

However much the city changes, The Lakefront Trail will always be an iconic Chicago bucket list experience. Running for 18 miles from the south of Chicago up to the north you’ll pass harbors, museums, and beautiful beaches, with the cities sensational skyline on one side and the blue waters of the lake on the other.

Look out for Bike the Drive at the end of May each year when thousands flood the 30-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive. For all other times of the year Bikes can be easily rented for full days and Chicago’s bike-share program offers over 6,000 Divvy bikes. For newcomers, the Chicago bike tour, known as Bikes, Bites, and Brews takes guests on a bike tour tasting signature Chicago dishes and sampling legendary Chicago craft beer along the way.

You can grab tickets to a Chicago bike tour here.

7. Skate Or Climb In Maggie Daley Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjL6O_0aiJV5Nj00
Photo from Instagram / @borntoseephoto

Along with its art, gastronomy, lake and skyline, Chicago’s plethora of parks are another source of pride and pleasure. The Loop’s Millenium Park and the connecting Maggie Daley Park are particularly beloved hotspots, in the latter, you’ll find another paramount bucket list experience.

Surrounding an incredible climbing wall in Maggie Daley Park winds a public skating ribbon. In the summer it is used as a scooter and rollerblade path whilst in the winter you can experience “alpine in the city” when it becomes an iconic public ice rink and one of Chicago’s most beloved winter-time activities.

The quarter-mile winding ribbon curves up and down around the 40-foot climbing wall twisting, turning, inclining, and declining with the city’s stunning skyline in the backdrop. It’s a truly unforgettable experience, w hatever the season. F or those keen to challenge themselves a little more, during the warmer seasons, you can have a shot at scaling the climbing wall. There are varying routes of many different difficulties so you need not worry about not being able to make it to the top.

You can head to the Maggie Daley Park website for more information.

8. Visit The Morton Arboretum’s Towering Sculptures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFop1_0aiJV5Nj00

This year Chicago’s beloved Morton Arboretum will celebrate its 100 year anniversary. To celebrate such an occasion, the 1,700-acre tree museum and research center is kicking off a yearlong centennial celebration building up to its 100th birthday. Already an incredible place to visit any season of any year, the Arboretum is currently home to five enormous arbor-inspired sculptures by renowned South African artist Daniel Popper which will now be on show through May 2023.

Be it the giant trolls , or one-acre maze garden , the Arboretum has frequently provided some brilliant exhibitions but the 20-25-foot installations for Human + Nature are some of the most breathtaking we’ve seen to date.

As well as being the largest exhibition of Popper’s work to date, the sculptures were crafted especially for Arboretum visitors. They feature a merge of technology and nature highlighting the deep roots between humans and trees

You can head to the Morton Arboretum’s Human + Nature page for more information .

9. Bathe In AIRE’s Ancient Baths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29I8CW_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Beaire.com

With the lively pace of Chicago and the array of exhilarating activities on offer sometimes we also need to sit back, relax and unwind. Luckily enough Chicago knows how to do that too and there is simply no better place for some rest and relaxation in the Windy City than AIRE’s Ancient Baths .

Located in a restored historic River West factory dating back to 1902, the baths are inspired by the traditional Roman, Greek, and Ottoman ancient experience of bathing. This preserved structure has been restored to its original splendor and you can now find optimum relaxation within the exposed brick, wooden beams, and industrial columns of the building.

The unique body and mind experience offers baths of different temperatures, relaxing massages, couples experiences, and more. With all the activity and experiences taking place in the Windy City sometimes we just need to cool off for a bit and there is no better place than Chicago’s ancient baths.

You can head to the AIRE Ancient Baths website for more information.

10. Experience A Gorgeous Candlelight Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfQ8C_0aiJV5Nj00
Artifact Events’ historic courtyard.

A relaxing yet unforgettable experience can be found in venues all over Chicago. Few activities are as enchanting as watching one of the wildly popular Candlelight concerts . The candlelit spectacle is another unique Chicago bucket list experience whether it is an indoor or outdoor show.

Flickering candles and melodic sounds combine phenomenally to create magnetic atmospheres in some of Chicago’s most unique locations. Places like Thalia Hall, a world-class performance space built in 1892 and modeled after the Prague Opera House and the elegant former Masonic temple, Stan Mansion. There are a range of concerts happening in astounding venues throughout the year. From jazz and soul concerts to tribute performances to icons like Amy Winehouse and ABBA on strings and piano, and even now ballet by Candlelight, there is something for everybody.

You can find moore information and tickets for Candlelight concerts in Chicago here.

Special Mention: Chicago Skydiving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsG52_0aiJV5Nj00
Image from Shutterstock

Quintessential international bucket lists usually have a few spots reserved for the typical do-before-you-die activities such as swimming with dolphins, bungee jumping, and, of course, skydiving. While you won’t find swimming with dolphin experiences or bungee jumping in the Windy City (as far as we are aware) the latter of the three aforementioned activities is by far the most accessible in Chicago.

Now, we’re not saying jump out of a plane in the freezing skies above Chicago straight away, but we are saying give it a go in one of Chicago’s cutting edge indoor sky diving centers to get a taste of what it is like and why it is such a popular bucket list experience. With a state-of-the-art iFly Indoor Skydiving Center in Lincoln Park and another iFly Indoor Skydiving Center in Rosemont , Chicago is home to two conveniently located cutting-edge centers where kids and adults can get the same sensation you’d get 12,000 feet up in the sky.

If the experience has you wanting more you can test your vertigo above Chicago’s iconic skyline at one of the world’s largest skydiving resorts named Skydive Chicago and boast that you’ve jumped out of a plane above the Windy City.

You can grab tickets to an indoor skydiving center in central Chicago here.

[Featured Image from Beaire.com]

See more: 7 Natural Wonders Of Illinois: The Most Amazing Natural Spectacles Near Chicago

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

An Enormous New Multi-Level Climbing Gym Has Opened In Lincoln Park

A new, 41 ,000-square-foot rock climbing facility with yoga and fitness studios has opened in Chicago!. Movement gyms, the largest community of indoor climbing gyms in the United States, has opened a brand-new facility in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The exciting new 41,000 square foot gym climbing utopia has more than 200 routes on walls topping out at 55-feet high. As well as state-of-the-art bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing the center offers an array of amenities like yoga studios, a full-service gym, and a gear store complete with climbing equipment and expert advice.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

8 Magical Chicago Rooftop Bars Offering Cozy Winter Hideouts

Last year as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned rooftop bars and rooftop restaurants. Chicago’s rooftops offer thriving utopias in the summer months, but the frosty winters force many rooftops to retreat indoors and wait out the cold. With retreating to the coziness of the indoors out of the equation last year many rooftops have persevered to keep their spaces alive and kicking.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Snowtube Down Wilmot Mountain With Chicago’s Snow Tubing & Brewery Bus

From the pavements of Chicago to the slopes of Wilmot!. Chicago winters are brutal. The snow, ice, and frosty air make the city a very uncomfortable place at times. Yet, it’s nothing we don’t get used to when we spend a day skiing or snowboarding. When you’re enjoying the exhilarating extreme activities that the snow provides all sense of the weather’s frigidness seems to disappear as adrenaline and joy take over. Getting out and exercising is good for the mind and body and we all definitely need that kind of lift in winter.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Secret Chicago

10 Photos Of The Chicago Area During Its First Snow Of The Season

Chicago just saw its first measurable snowfall in 290 consecutive days!. The Chicago area had its first measurable snow of the season yesterday after a record-breaking snow drought. This season surpassed the latest first measurable snow drought recorded back in 2012 making it the latest first measurable snowfall in Chicago since records began in 1909 .
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display Will Span Over 1.5 Miles Of Chicago River This Friday

This year the synchronized midnight fireworks display is back and will span 8 different points along more than 1.5 miles of the Chicago River!. The Chi-Town Rising New Year’s Eve celebrations are back this year with an exciting array of events including the return of the midnight fireworks which are mooted to be the biggest to date. This year’s celebrations will span more than a dozen locations while the midnight fireworks display will be synchronized from 8 different launch points and choreographed to a music soundtrack.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Experience A Magical Candlelight Concert With Ballerinas Dancing To Tchaikovsky

Enjoy classical and modern music by candlelight and entrancing ballet performances in a beautiful setting. Calm your mind and experience Swan Lake like you’ve never done before, with a sensational concert in Chicago . This concert series known as Candlelight invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical and modern music, from Tchaikovsky to Edith Piaf in an intimate atmosphere. This special edition features ballerinas performing to select pieces during the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Graffiti Art#Chicago Riverwalk#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Chicagoans#The Bean#Calder S Flamingo
Secret Chicago

Krispy Kreme’s Free Doughnuts For The Vaccinated Ends This Weekend

If there weren’t already enough incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now you can add doughnuts to the mix!. Back in March Krispy Kreme announced that anyone who had received their COVID-19 vaccine — and shows a valid vaccination card — were invited to a free glazed doughnut at any store location in the U.S. Not only were people invited to a free doughnut at any time on any day , but Krispy Kreme then revealed that it meant getting one every day through the rest of 2021!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Field Museum Will Be Free For Illinois Residents Every Wednesday Of January & February

The Field Museum in Chicago has announced plans to offer free days to Illinois residents for the start of 2022. Chicago has one of the best collections of museums and attractions on the planet. Visiting all of them can get a little costly, especially if you’re taking the family. So it’s understandable why free admission days generate quite a lot of hype!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Gordon Ramsay’s New Chicago Burger Joint Has Opened In River North

The internationally-renowned chef is daring Chicago to eat Hot Dogs with ketchup. Famed chef-turned-TV star Gordon Ramsay has opened countless restaurants around the world opened since opening his first restaurant back in 1997 amassing 16 Michelin stars in the process. The star of Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares then posted a video on his social media channels over the summer announcing that he would be venturing into the Chicago restaurant scene with a ritzy new burger restaurant in River North.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Secret Chicago

You Can Now Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Chicago City Life In These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Go glamping at this beautiful outpost in Michigan, and break away from screens and city clamor!. Despite all of Chicago’s charm and character, even the most loyal among us need a break from the urban monotony every once in a while. Living in a busy city can at times become exhausting and we all need time to unplug ourselves from screens and technology, breathe fresh air and reconnect with nature.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Annual Santa-Driven CTA Train Has Taken To The Tracks For Its 30th Year

One of Chicago’s most cherished Christmas events is back and has returned to its original format! Santa’s holiday train trip around Chicago is always one of the most eagerly anticipated activities providing affordable fun for all Chicago families. The Chicago Transit Authority’s train and bus are decorated inside and out with festive decorations and thousands of lights to make them glow as they glide and glimmer around Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Infamous Wieners Circle Debuts New Setup With Karaoke, Patio Seating & A Bar Serving Alcohol

Serving up high-quality street food with a side of insults and now booze too!. There must be very few hot dog stands around the world with the same fame as Wieners Circle, let alone any to have had its own reality TV show . The Lincoln Park stand and its beloved Chicago-style hot dogs have become a staple of the Windy City since opening in 1983, but it’s the tongue-in-cheek barrage of insults that have gone a long way in boosting the stand’s infamy.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
872
Followers
110
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy