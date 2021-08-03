Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Do You Understand the Differences Between the Stock Exchanges?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDTlg_0aiDXkMj00

On May 17, 1792, two dozen stockbrokers and merchants sat under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street in New York City and signed what is probably the most important financial document in American history. The Buttonwood Agreement is recognized as the founding document of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Find Out: What Is Unrealized Gain or Loss and Is It Taxed?

Known as the Big Board, the NYSE is the largest stock exchange in the world and the heart of Wall Street in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District but it’s not the only stock exchange by far.

What Are Stock Exchanges?

Don’t think of stock exchanges as stores for stocks and bonds. Stock exchanges themselves don’t sell anything. Think of them instead as being like farmers markets — places where lots and lots of different sellers gather so interested buyers can shop them all in one place.

See: How the SEC Affects You and the Economy

The sellers are publicly traded corporations that are “listed” on a given stock exchange — kind of like a merchant getting a stall in the hypothetical farmers market. The buyers are stockbrokers looking to purchase ownership shares of those companies for their client investors — people like you. Each exchange sets its own rules and listing standards, including things like the number of years a company has been in existence, its market capitalization , share price and the type of service or product it provides.

Read: What To Expect From an Economic Boom
Check Out: Understanding Interest Rates — How They Affect You and the US Market

What Are the Different Kinds of Exchanges?

There are four different kinds of stock exchanges:

  • Auction markets: Exchanges like the NYSE fit into this category, which pairs buyers and sellers based on the highest price the buyer will pay and the lowest price a seller will accept.
  • Electronic communication networks (ECNs): These subscriber-only exchanges are mostly closed to regular investors and serve only broker-dealers and certain institutional investors.
  • Electronic trading: Electronic trading became popular in the 1990s and has now replaced most in-person floor trading.
  • Over-the-counter (OTC) trading: Small companies that can’t get listed on the big exchanges often trade on OTC exchanges.

Helpful: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

How Many Exchanges Are There?

There used to be a nationwide network of bustling regional stock exchanges that operated in America’s financial hubs, including Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, San Francisco, Los Angeles and beyond. They began to merge after World War II, and then the invention of the microchip eventually made a sprawling system of physical exchanges unnecessary.

Check Out: What Is Inflation and What Does It Mean When It Goes Up or Down?

Today, the two big U.S. exchanges are the NYSE and Nasdaq composite, the latter of which was founded as the world’s first electronic stock exchange in 1971. They are two of fewer than 20 major exchanges in the whole world with greater than $1 trillion in market capitalization.

The top 10 stock exchanges in the world are:

  • NYSE (U.S.): $25.62 trillion
  • Nasdaq composite (U.S.): $19.51 trillion
  • Hong Kong Exchanges: $6.76 trillion
  • Shanghai Stock Exchange (China): $6.56 trillion
  • Japan Exchange Group: $6.54 trillion
  • Euronext (Europe): $5.08 trillion
  • Shenzhen Stock Exchange (China): $4.83 trillion
  • LSE Group (U.K. and Italy): $3.83 trillion
  • TMX Group (Canada): $2.62 trillion
  • National Stock Exchange of India: $2.56 trillion

Find Out: What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

Can I Trade on Any Exchange I Want?

No matter its rules or listing standards, and no matter whether it maintains a physical location like the NYSE, all stock exchanges in the U.S. are governed by the rules and regulations laid out by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That federal oversight, however, does not extend to foreign exchanges.

Investors looking for international exposure can buy and sell shares in U.S.-traded foreign stocks, ETFs and mutual funds that are listed on American exchanges. Alibaba, the so-called Amazon of China, for example, trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol BABA. Buying a share is the same as buying a share of Coca-Cola.

See: What Is Adjusted Gross Income?

Attempting to trade stocks on exchanges in other countries, on the other hand, is a much different story.

It may be possible for some brokers to buy shares of a foreign stock that trades only on a foreign stock exchange. But be warned, the SEC cautions that these companies rarely file reports with the SEC, their own reporting often contains information that’s different from what U.S. investors are used to, and they might not even be available in English.

The vast majority of modern American investors will live their whole lives without ever owning a stock or fund that wasn’t purchased through the Nasdaq composite or the NYSE.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Do You Understand the Differences Between the Stock Exchanges?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Stock Exchanges#American#The Big Board#Sec#Shanghai Stock Exchange#Japan Exchange Group#Shenzhen Stock Exchange#Lse Group#Tmx Group#Fed#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Dividend stocks have run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Since dividend stocks are usually profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're a smart buy for patient investors. Though the stock market provides few guarantees, one investing strategy that offers a high degree of success is buying...
Stockspulse2.com

PATH Stock Price Increased 4.18%: Why It Happened

The stock price of UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) increased by 4.18%. This is why it happened. The stock price of UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) increased by 4.18%. Investors appear to be responding to Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest buying shares in the company, according to Fool.com. As of today, ARK Invest’s...
Stocksstockinvestor.com

Chinese Technology Stocks Compose Internet ETF

In most aspects of life, the adage “the grass is always greener…” references sacrificing one thing for another. However, in the stock market realm, it’s not that cut and dried. When it comes to the Internet and Information Technology sectors, the U.S. stock market has some stiff competition, and it...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Bitcoin v. crypto-stocks – Why it’s not worth betting on just one

2008’s recession managed to completely change the financial landscape. In fact, it allowed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to gradually make their way into the mainstream. The emergence of the same also affected how many see traditional assets. Traditional assets like stocks have been around for ages, with the class able...
Stocks247wallst.com

Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

It should come as no surprise this solid company is included as a safe bet for the rest of 2021. Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) is the global leader in breakfast cereal, and its other principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, frozen waffles, veggie foods and noodles.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs For Contrarian Investors Ready To Buy Chinese Stocks

Recent headlines from China highlight that authorities there are cracking down on ‘platform businesses’ amid antitrust violations. The businesses that have felt the heavy hand of regulation include big tech names and online education providers, whose operations have grown significantly during the pandemic. According to Time, “The People’s Daily, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

Historically low lending rates should allow growth stocks to thrive. Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. However, this trend has reversed in a big way since the Great Recession ended in 2009.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Great Retirement Stocks To Buy To Start Growing Your Nest Egg

Building a retirement nest egg requires the three “Ps” — patience, perseverance and planning. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is a retirement fund. Investors need to carefully build a well-diversified portfolio that provides them with consistent and reliable gains over many years and decades. Long-term investors need to a portfolio of retirement stocks that can perform well in both bull and bear markets.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Marijuana Stocks For Your Watchlist

Marijuana stocks have and continue to gain momentum in the stock market this year. For the most part, some could even argue that 2020 was a solid year for the industry all around. This would mainly be thanks to virtually all consumers being homebound and likely anxious as the global health crisis raged on. Now, in 2021, the industry appears keen to maintain its current pace while looking ahead to possibly even greater tailwinds. Namely, the path to federal legalization is now the name of the game, and investors appear eager to play.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Non-US Mutual Funds That Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than in those with significant domestic exposure. Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual...
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Prices Slip After Bitcoin Surge

Bitcoin was down Monday after the world's largest cryptocurrency rose to the highest levels since May over the weekend. Bitcoin was off 6.2% to $39,226, according to CoinDesk. Ethereum was off nearly 1% to $2,578 while Dogecoin fell 3.6% to 0.007 cents. Bitcoin has benefitted recently from support from Tesla...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Time Do IPOs Start Trading on a Public Stock Exchange?

There are quite a few constants in the world of stock market trading. The hours that the U.S. markets are open remain fairly predictable with a few exceptions on certain stock market holidays. There’s a long and costly process companies must undergo during the months leading up to an IPO on the public market.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its astronomical rise as favorable fundamentals motivate buyers to pile up and drive demand for the coin, overtaking major publicly traded firms as proponents talk about it potentially overtaking top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: According to crypto and stock market cap tracking service Infinite...
StocksNew York Post

Robinhood stock tanks as investors file to sell nearly 100 million shares

Robinhood’s stock — which posted eye-popping gains earlier this week following last week’s lackluster IPO — fell as much as 17 percent in early Thursday trades after a group of investors filed to sell nearly 100 million shares in the company. Early shareholders of the Silicon Valley-based free trading app...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher after claims match estimates. U.S. stock futures rose modestly Thursday after jobless claims matched forecasts and ahead of Friday's employment report. Investors want to see if the ADP's disappointing job growth at U.S. companies in July indicates a labor recovery running out of steam. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday fell 323 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 slipped almost 0.5%. The Nasdaq rose slightly. The Dow ended 1% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500 finished less than 1% shy of its latest record close earlier this week. The Nasdaq ended less than 1% away from last month's record high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy