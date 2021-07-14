Cancel
Video Games

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

By Alex Lee
The Independent
 4 days ago

The PS5 has been out for over eight months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.

The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain . Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with scalpers leading the charge.

Availability of the PS5 isn’t likely to improve until later in the year thanks to the global shortage in semiconductors due to increased demand for electronics. Some reports even suggest that the Suez Canal blockage could have contributed to even more delays in stock.

Follow live: PS5 restock UK – latest updates from BT, Argos and Game

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year,” Jim Ryan, Sony’s CEO, told The Financial Times . “By the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”

May was one of the best months for restocks since the PS5 was first released. We saw a massive drop from Game and Amazon and shorter, smaller drops at AO, Very, Currys, Argos, Asda and BT. That said, June was quite the opposite, with Very and Game being the only bright spots in a desolate PS5 restock landscape. Here’s hoping July will be better.

Read more:

Several websites and Twitter accounts that track PS5 availability have their fingers on the pulse. In the months ahead, Sony expects the situation to improve, and hopefully shelves will start filling up nicely. We’ll also be updating this page regularly whenever we hear exactly when retailers will be stocking up once again.

When will PS5 restock in the UK?

  • Very : Out of stock. More stock rumoured to drop 13-15 July
  • Game : Out of stock. Last restock was on 8 July at 10am
  • AO.com : Out of stock. Last restock was on 7 July at 10am
  • Amazon : Out of stock. Last restock was on 14 July at 9:30am
  • John Lewis & Partners : Last restock was on 13 July at 7am
  • Asda : Out of stock. More stock rumoured to drop between 12-16 July
  • Smyths Toys : Out of stock. More stock rumoured to drop between 14-16 July
  • Argos : Out of stock. Last restock was on 9 July at 8am
  • Currys : Out of stock
  • Tesco : Out of stock
  • BT : Out of stock. More stock rumoured to drop between 18-23 July

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Every retailer was seemingly impacted by shipment delays in April, as it was a pretty dry month for PS5 restocks across the board. However, things picked up massively in May, with retailers receiving a double drop of consoles. Sadly, the same can’t be said for June, which was fairly quiet for restocks. We’re hoping July will be much better.

Each retailer has a different schedule for when they will drop the PS5 on their websites, and below we’ve rounded up all the major ones, along with the best ways to get a console when they do end up arriving.

Amazon

Amazon last had a restock on 14 July of the disc edition and sold out within half an hour. The retailer usually releases the PS5 disc edition before the PS5 digital edition, so be aware if you see one go live before the other. On 14 July, Amazon made the console exclusively available to Prime members for the first time, which may be good at combating scalper bots in the future.

Our top tips are:

  • Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
  • Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way

AO

The last time AO had a PS5 restock was on 6 July. There’s a little trick to getting the PS5 from AO when the PS5 is live.

It takes a bit of effort, but many people have seen success using it when the console is live but showing “out of stock”. Note: This will only work when the PS5 product page is live on AO, and you’ll need to be using Google Chrome.

You can test this out with any item on AO’s website if you want a bit of practice before the next drop. AO usually drops stock between 9am and 11am in the morning. It’s expected to only have bundles in stock this time round.

  • When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
  • Navigate to a random item on AO’s website. Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’.
  • In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’.

Asda

The last drop at Asda took place on 22 June and stock sold out within minutes. Drops usually take place between 8am and 9am. Asda isn’t the easiest retailer to secure a console from, but we do have a few tips.

Make sure to have all your payment details saved ahead of time and that you’ve added the console to your wish list. Sometimes you aren’t able to check out from the main PS5 landing page, but you are able to check out from your wish list.

Argos

Argos is one of a handful of retailers that have started allowing people to walk into its stores and order a PS5 console right from one of its tablets. The retailer last had an in-store restock on 18 June. It is still doing online drops as well, with the latest occurring at 8am on 9 July. Be warned, however, the difficulty level for Argos is high.

Most drops seem to occur in the dead of the night between 1am and 5am, and go live region by region. You might see one city go live before yours and all you can do is refresh the page. Argos’s website isn’t the most reliable, with many gamers finding more success through the Android app.

BT

BT uses a similar system to Currys VIP pass system. BT last sent out codes via email on 25 May to those who had registered their interest. These emails contain a code that will take you directly to the order page where you can buy a PS5. This is why it’s important to register your interest at every retailer so you’re on top of any email-only drops.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World used to use a PS5 VIP priority pass lottery to dish out its consoles in a fair way. If selected, you would have five days to buy the console using a unique code, with redeemers receiving a call a few weeks later. While the lottery has been closed since the start of June, those who signed up are still being sent codes every couple of weeks, so keep an eye on your inbox and you could be next. Codes were last sent out on 7 July.

The retailer last had a general sale restock on 7 July – the first it has had in a very long time. Stock sold out within half an hour.

Game

Game is one of the few retailers that have started selling consoles in-store from June. The last time the retailer had an in-store restock was on 21 June. The retailer now runs a pre-order waiting list system. If you pop into your local Game, you can ask to be put on the list and you’ll get a call if you’ve been allocated a PS5.

The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk ). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk ).

At the start of June, Game listed new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 ( Game.co.uk ).

The last online Game drop took place on 8 July, and it lasted for much of the day.

John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners last had a PS5 drop at 7am on 13 July. As usual with the retailer, it didn’t last very long, but it does always seem to drop at 7am like clockwork.

The retailer only appears to get a couple of thousand consoles or less each time new stock comes in, so we’re not expecting anything big the next time there’s a drop. When it happens, we recommend checking out via the app – people have seen more success through this method.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys last had a restock on 23 June at 8:30am. Like Argos and Game, Smyths Toys has begun accepting in-store pre-orders. In the last week of June, people were able to walk into their local Smyths Toys store and ask for a PS5.

Online drops are still expected to take place, however. Smyths isn’t the easiest retailer to secure online stock from, with consoles usually being pick-up only. Its website doesn’t always show the PS5 as being in stock for everyone either, even if someone from the same city as you has managed to buy the console.

Tesco

“Where the heck is the Tesco PS5 restock?” we hear you cry. The last time Tesco had a restock was on 15 March. It’s been so long that PS5 stock trackers have stopped predicting Tesco drops altogether, since they never materialise.

The last rumoured date for a Tesco drop was 2 June, with stock trackers claiming that it received a shipment in late May. The retailer may potentially have a huge batch of consoles and is just waiting for the perfect time to release them. It’s the longest a single retailer has gone without a drop.

Very

The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 22 June. The retailer has quickly become one of our favourite PS5 stockists, with drops lasting up to four hours.

Our top tip for Very is not to leave the queue when stock goes live, or you will have to queue up again. The same goes for refreshing the page – don’t do it, no matter how tempting it is to press that button! Stock usually drops between 9am and 10am in the morning.

How much is the PS5?

The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5 here .

A number of retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTO and more are selling the PS5 bundled with games and other PS5 accessories as well.

When was the PS5 released?

The PS5 was released on 19 November in the UK and sold out instantly. Some of the people who pre-ordered the console on Amazon found themselves greeted with not a shiny new PS5, but a bag of grain, a grill or some cat food instead . Despite being out for more than eight months now, the PS5 is still extremely difficult to find.

Can you play PS4 games on the PS5 and is the PS5 backwards compatible?

Yes! The overwhelming majority of PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and have them play on the PS5. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it.

Best PS5 accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on a PS5, or you managed to get one in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards . We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Best wireless gaming headset – Razer blackshark V2 pro: £177.97, LaptopsDirect.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewT3c_0ai8ujAp00

Thanks to Razer’s offering, you don’t have to spend £300+ on a wireless gaming headset to get excellent in-game sound. Aimed at esports players, the headset offers superb directional audio and a superbly clear microphone ensuring your team communication is completely unimpeded.

It comes with impressive built-in noise cancellation, leaving you to concentrate on the in-game audio, and its memory foam cushions are gentle on delicate ears. While it’s plug and play with both PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch (docked), the headphones really come to life on PC with THX spatial audio where virtual surround gives you a good idea of where your enemies are lurking in supported games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal.

There’s not too many THX-supported games, and the feature isn’t present on console, but the audio quality is still good and the comfort is there, so this remains an excellent mid-range headset for those who play multiplayer on PC and PS4.

Buy now

Best gaming headset under £100 – Razer Blackshark V2 + USB soundcard: £99.99, Razer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijk80_0ai8ujAp00

Fans of the original Blackshark headset, released by Razer in 2012, should get excited about the remastered V2, which was released just last month. The V2 takes everything its predecessor mastered – amazing audio, superior mic clarity, supreme sound isolation, premium comfort – and enhances it, truly making this the gamer’s gaming headset.

For the audiophiles, the V2 offers a huge depth of customisation, from the 50mm drivers that allow individual tuning for highs, mids and lows to the soundcard and advanced mic controls that finetune the pick-up area and eliminate background noise so that you can deliver your burns loud and clear.

But the real USP is undoubtedly the superior features that come with Razer’s partnership with THX – the movie-standard audio company of George Lucas fame. Not only does this deliver a lifelike and realistic 360 degrees of sound, but you are able to create “profiles” for your favourite games. You can adjust the settings to your liking, down to the finest detail, to ensure you are able to pinpoint and track your enemies – allowing you to turn up softer sounds without overpowering the louder ones, like picking up footsteps during a chaotic firefight – while the surround sound ensures you won’t lose any of the immersive environment sounds. In layman's terms, you hear sounds exactly where you’d expect to hear them.

That’s not to say this isn’t a great headset whether you’re on your 14th hour of Apex (which they truly are built for), roaming a vast RPG or simply listening to music or watching a video – the audio quality is top-notch. And if that doesn’t sell it to you, the lightweight design (the whole thing comes in at just 240g) and memory foam cushions suit both professional esports players who play for long periods of time as well as on-the-go audiophiles.

The V2 is the brother of the V2 X (£62.90, Razer.com ), which, with much of the same features bar the soundcard and THX spatial audio, is two-thirds of the price, making for a great entry-level headset.

Buy now

For more on the PS5, why not check out our review , or our round-up of the best game consoles of 2021 ?

