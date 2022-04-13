Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Wives for the rest of their lives! Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday started letting fans see more of their relationship once they got married.

The two never addressed their relationship publicly until they walked down the aisle in June 2020.

Symoné also didn't come out as a lesbian until she took a break from Hollywood to go to college at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She said being a child star, who started working at age 3, impacted her journey to self-acceptance.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter," the That's So Raven alum said in a 2016 It Got Better video . "It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand. So it was something that I always thought in my head, I'll have a 'friend.' I'll have a husband and I'll have a 'friend' on the side so I can be happy."

She said she finally came out publicly because she found someone who was much more than a friend. "I don't care anymore because I fell in love," she said.

Symoné and Pearman-Maday married in an intimate June 2020 ceremony. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the "Spacetruck" singer wrote in her Instagram wedding announcement.

On their one-year anniversary, the two gushed over each other on social media . "Marriage is about compromise and sacrifice • lucky for me im [sic] married to someone who gets that," Pearman-Maday wrote along with a photo of the happy couple.

The Cosby Show alum was a little more verbose, writing a lengthy post about how much she still loves her wife and how happy she is after the first year of marriage.

"You know how to communicate with me like no one ever has," Symoné wrote on Instagram in June 2021. "I too have dreamed of a life like this. So every morning it takes me a while to shake my head into reality. I never thought I’d be living such a fulfilled life. Your beauty gives me butterfly’s [sic] in my chest, your knowledge gives my brain a best friend, your corny jokes gives my tears a reason to fall other than pain. You are the switch in my life that turned the light on. You brighten my life."

