Amazon Music’s Latest Offer Gets You Six Months of Disney+ for Free

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
It’s your last few days to grab Amazon ’s Disney+ promotion, geared towards Disney and music lovers alike. The online retailer has kicked off the holiday season with arguably one of the best Disney+ streaming hacks we’ve come across so far this summer: six months of Disney+ streaming free when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited .


Disney+ Six-Month Free Trial
Amazon

The main reason this is a big deal is that, unlike other streamers, Disney doesn’t offer any free trial on its own, so this deal is one of the best ways to watch its lineup of films and series like Loki and Cruella without an extra monthly charge to your credit card.

Amazon says new subscribers to their Amazon Music Unlimited service will get six months of Disney+ for free. That means that you could be saving yourself almost $48 over these six months over having to pay for the streaming service out of pocket.

If you’re already subscribed to Music Unlimited, which starts at $7.99 a month with your Amazon Prime membership , Amazon will throw in three months of Disney+ with your current plan.

Unfortunately, you can’t start using Amazon Music Unlimited and get the Disney+ free deal if you already have a Disney+ account. However, Amazon does have a 30-day free trial for its Music Unlimited service that is available to everyone.

This is a limited-time offer that expires December 31, so whether you’re looking for a great gift idea or just something for yourself, you’ll want to hurry to take advantage of this Amazon Disney+ deal.

What Is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music Unlimited is a music streaming service that you can sign up for on a monthly basis to listen to albums, playlists and singles without annoying ads playing in between songs. Amazon Music Unlimited currently features more than 75 million songs, along with thousands of curated playlists, stations and more.

The service regularly runs you about $8 each month, which is the same price per month as it is to sign up for a subscription to Disney+. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, the monthly price of Amazon Music Unlimited is $9.99 a month .

How Else Can You Get Disney+ for Free?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, but we’ve put together a guide for every Disney+ free trial hack that’s currently live right now. If you’re not looking to try a new music streamer, Amazon Music Unlimited isn’t the only way you can watch Disney+ content free — you can also get a six-month subscription at no cost if you’re signed up for some of Verizon’s Unlimited plans .

While it doesn’t include the option to stream music, the Verizon Disney On Us promo actually gets you a free Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu included as well, which we still consider the best Disney+ deal around.

