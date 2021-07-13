Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) Plans 7% Dividend Hike to $0.48/sh; Announces Stress Test Results

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced a planned 7% increase in the regular quarterly common dividend from $0.45 per share to $0.48 per share, following the completion of the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process. This increase would take effect in the third quarter of 2021. Truist's dividends are subject to approval by its board of directors, and the third quarter dividend will be considered by the Truist board at its upcoming meeting.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfc#Stress Test#Truist Financial Corp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tfc#Ccar#The Federal Reserve Board#Scb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Unum Group (UNM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 4.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Announces 26M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) announces 23,539,067 share IPO + 2,460,933 offered by selling stockholders at the expected price of $20-$23 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Announces 12.5M Share IPO at $20/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00. In addition, Instructure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Instructure's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "INST" on July 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StreetInsider.com

Graphite Corp. (GRPH) Prices Upsized 14M Share IPO at $17/Sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) - Get Report ("Acushnet") will publish its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2021 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations ( http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites on August 5, 2021 announcing availability of the results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Purchases 90,966 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $249,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ProBility Media Corp. Announces Annual Financial Results

Company Completes Financial Disclosures with Publishing of FYE 2021 and 2020 in Accordance with SEC Rule 15c-211 and OTC Markets. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - ProBility Media Corp. (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first online and hands on combined full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, announces its financial results for the fiscal years ending 2021 and 2020.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Increases Share Buyback to $20M; Hikes Common Dividend 12%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 12% by declaring a dividend of $0.14 per share of outstanding common stock payable on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. In addition, the Board of Directors has increased the Company's existing share repurchase authorization by approximately $16 million back to the original limit of $20 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 3.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Medallia Inc. (MDLA) at Buy

Stifel analyst Parker Lane assumes coverage on Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Blackbaud (BLKB) at Hold

Stifel analyst Parker Lane assumes coverage on Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) with a Hold rating and a price target of $75.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Science Applications Int'l (SAIC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Science Applications Int'l (NYSE: SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Reports June 2021 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) today reported the following results for June 2021 and the second quarter of 2021:. June Quarter. (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2021 2020 Change2021 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy