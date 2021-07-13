Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) Plans 7% Dividend Hike to $0.48/sh; Announces Stress Test Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.