Morgan Stanley (MS) Doubles Dividend to $0.70; Authorizes $12B Share Buyback

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,038,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter.