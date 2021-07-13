Cancel
Stocks

Morgan Stanley (MS) Doubles Dividend to $0.70; Authorizes $12B Share Buyback

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will double its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share from the current $0.35 per share, beginning with the common dividend expected to be declared by the Firm's Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, the Firm announced a new increased repurchase authorization of outstanding common stock of up to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

