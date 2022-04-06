ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benh Mi

By Ryan Pfeffer
 1 day ago
Before Benh Mi was a South Beach restaurant with a real cash register, it was a pandemic pop-up run out of Benjamin Murray’s kitchen. And it took very little time for the laid-off Miami chef’s bánh mì meal kits to earn the kind of following we usually only see in the...

Mimi's

Mimi’s is a casual Edgewater restaurant with some indoor seating and even more covered (and shaded) outdoor seating. During the day, this place operates as a cafe, serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches. At 6pm, they transition to dinner, offering a straightforward menu of salads, crudo, fish, and one of Miami’s best burgers - a thick patty covered in American cheese and lots of caramelized onions. They also serve a pretty extravagant dish called “chicken & eggs.” It’s a platter of beautifully crispy pieces of fried chicken, crème fraîche, chives, and an ounce of Ossetra caviar for $75. The chicken, four strips of juicy dark meat, is outstanding. But you’re obviously paying for the caviar here, so only get it if you’re a big fan of fish eggs. If you are, it’s quite a fun dish to consume and worth ordering. It also makes one feel a bit like a child billionaire - especially if you finish the meal with their very good ice cream sundae.
MIAMI, FL
Milkcrate Cafe

Since most of us can’t work without a good playlist blasting in our ears, working at a coffee shop that also doubles as a record shop seems like a no-brainer. Here you’ll find tables whose surfaces are vinyls, window seating for people-watching, and bagels, breakfast sandwiches (vegan options as well), salads, and tacos being all coming out of the kitchen until 3pm. It’s a place where you could end up sending your last email of the day on an early Friday and heading to Happy Hour at Cheu or another Fishtown spot. They serve everything from iced coffees, teas, macchiatos, and a few espresso drinks that will get you more amped up than the Pink Floyd albums on the wall.
RESTAURANTS
Vinya Wine & Market

Key Biscayne's Vinya is the kind of neighborhood wine bar that'll instantly make you open Zillow to see if there are any available properties within a one-mile radius of this place. The market/wine bar/restaurant is a versatile spot that works equally well for post-work drinks as it does for a lowkey birthday dinner with a few friends and lots of wine.
FOOD & DRINKS
El Vez

A trip to El Vez kind of feels like a ski trip you go on just to take some videos in front of the mountains, sit in front of the fire, and never actually hit the slopes. The Midtown Village spot has a solid atmosphere–brightly colored walls, a photo booth in the center of the dining room, and a shiny bicycle hanging over the bar. But it’s a place that you can only really rely on for mediocre Mexican food.
RESTAURANTS
Quality Wines

Triple threats are rare. How often do you find a singer that can also dance and weep on command like Meryl Streep in the middle of an accident at the local onion farm? Or a Nobel prize winning scientist who’s also a tennis pro and a concert pianist on the weekends? Answer: hardly ever. That’s exactly why people who are triple threats are so impressive. And so are triple threat restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
Roasters' N Toasters

This local chain of New York-style delis has been around since 1984 and has locations throughout Miami from Pinecrest all the way to Aventura. The South Miami location has a wide variety of fresh bagels with slightly chewy crust and pillowy insides. You can grab a bagel (or 12) to go, but if you have time to sit down, definitely order the nova bagel. It features a plate of silky, savory smoked lox, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, bell peppers, capers, and lemon along with the perfect amount of cream cheese and a bagel of your choice. Leave room for a rugelach too. We’re big fans of the raspberry ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Palm Miami

The Palm is an old school American steakhouse, a genre of restaurant Miami severely lacks. This place is a national chain and has locations scattered around the country. But the Miami restaurant (located in Bal Harbour) feels local, partially because of the caricatures of regulars that decorate the wall. The space is dim, they have a bar perfect for eating alone or with a date, and there are dressed-up servers darting around the dining room. The food is solid and mostly steakhouse classics. Order a big lobster, a steak, something with whiskey in it, and you can spend the night pretending you're an advertising executive in the '50s.
MIAMI, FL
Bancone

Back in the day, you know, as in absolutely anytime before the 90s, being nice was a good thing. Probably because divorce wasn’t an option. But these days, people don’t want to be nice. These days we want to be cool. We want to be interesting. We want to be intriguing, aloof, downright bad, absolutely anything but nice. Because as anyone who’s ever said ‘they were nice’ at the end of a date knows, nice is often code for boring.
RESTAURANTS
Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some Eastsiders to swallow, but when it comes to restaurants, Sunset Junction has become pretty sleepy. Bar Moruno might just reverse that trend. The upscale Spanish spot had a brief stint at The Original Farmers Market in 2016, but has now realized the full version of itself. Located inside the former Black Kettle space, Bar Moruno’s party-like energy hits you the second you walk in—you’ll spot friends and coworkers hovering over round wooden tables eating canned fish and swapping today’s best drama and a walk-in bar area that starts popping by 6:30pm every night. It’s fun, a little kitschy, and feels as close to a tapas bar in Barcelona as you’ll get in LA. And to that end, we recommend filling your table mostly with smaller dishes. We particularly love the silky smooth egg salad, creamy hen of the woods mushrooms served in a skillet, and a chorizo-filled Scotch egg that’s already one of our favorite bites of the year. That said, we’d come to Bar Moruno just to drink, too. There’s an entire gin martini section (try the salmon gin), a coffee-infused negroni, and a roaming Sherry specialist who maybe, just maybe will get you to appreciate Sherry.
RESTAURANTS
Supawan

Supawan is a Thai restaurant near King’s Cross that totally blends in with its surroundings. Caledonian Road is one of the most understated parts of London, and Supawan doesn’t jump out at you any more than any other restaurant around here. Inside there are wooden tables and some funky orange seating. It feels functional rather than fashionable, but it’s the food here packs a punch. The yum khao tod starter is fantastic, but leaving a description of this crispy rice salad at that would be doing it a disservice. The chilli, ginger, and lime feels like acupuncture for your mouth. It’s glorious. A lot of the food here has that kind of effect on you. That ice cold water on your face and a slap for good measure feeling. Chicken red curry and tom yum soup are invigorating and delicious. Whilst chicken (and prawn) stuffed crispy chicken wings are a complete revelation. Especially when we think of mushroom stuffed mushrooms, devilled eggs, and other sad alumni from the 1980s school of self-stuffing.
RESTAURANTS
Albadawi

At Albadawi in Brooklyn Heights, water is served in a heavy jarrah, and as many ingredients as possible are sourced from Palestinian farmers. Everything at this Palestinian spot (the sister restaurant to Ayat), feels intentional, and you get the impression that a lot of effort went into the details. You’ll find some Ayat repeats on the menu here, but we suggest you try something new, like the ouzi lamb sitting on a potpourri-like pile of rice, almonds, peas, and herbs. There’s also a bamia full of pleasantly bitter okra, as well as eight flatbreads topped with everything from shawarma to pistachio. These are dangerously cheesy (Chester Cheetah voice), and therefore undeniably good—but they’re a risky move if you want to retain an appetite for the rest of your meal. We find that these flatbreads are best utilized as drinking snacks, which brings us to our next point: this restaurant is BYOB.
RESTAURANTS
Nudibranch

The menu at Nudibranch in the East Village seems like it was put together by someone blindly drawing cuisines from a pouch like Scrabble tiles. You’ll see frog legs with galangal, pork jowl with ají panca, and turkey neck with mole. The food is all over the place—and we’re into it.
RESTAURANTS
King Palace Chinese BBQ

On any given night at King Palace, you’re bound to find large round tables of people gathered around a lazy susan full of Chinese-style barbecue, which can be hard to find in Miami. This is definitely the place to get great char siu and Peking duck, along with crispy pork belly and soy sauce chicken. However, if you’re looking for more than just an endless supply of roast meats, the drunken chicken or jellyfish salad (both served cold) is an ideal way to start the meal. The stir-fried scallops with lily bulbs and sliced lotus root with Cantonese sausage, bacon, and ham are also two excellent things to order alongside your barbecue feast.
MIAMI, FL
Patara

When you go to Patara, you order the lamb shank massaman. We don’t make the rules. We like to think that they are decided by some glorious restaurant deity who understands that coconut milk, spices, potatoes, and almonds are the ultimate reward for the fact that you live in a city where you get four hours of decent sunshine a year. This hefty, hearty dish will arrive on your table in a huge oval ceramic dish, a leg of tender braised lamb jutting out from the centre like a trophy for a fictitious award show called The Golden Sheepies. You’ll look at the luminous orange curry and think, this white tablecloth doesn’t stand a chance. And that’s okay because Patara isn’t a restaurant that’s about polite little bites. It’s about merrily devouring some of the most comforting, classic Thai food London has to offer.
RESTAURANTS
Nido’s Backyard

Everything about Nido's Backyard in Oakland makes it a great spot for group hangs. The entirely outdoor space looks like an Airbnb you'd find in Joshua Tree, furnished with colorful murals, cacti everywhere, and hanging string lights. Plus, everyone has a drink in hand, laughing and chatting over music and sounds of trains rumbling by. And while Nido offers a range of Mexican dishes like a quesabirria or duck confit enchiladas, the shared plates are what Nido’s does best. The carnitas surtidas taco kit serves a plentiful supply of right-off-the-grill pork shoulder carnitas, chicarrónes, and juicy, not-too-charred ribs that you can balance with coleslaw, salsa verde, pickled carrots, and pico de gallo. And if the breeze from the Oakland waterfront starts to set in, they have plenty of overhead coverings and heat lamps to keep you warm—or you could just go for the sweet and spicy margaritas. Though you’re here for birthdays or catching up with friends, we’d come up with any excuse to enjoy some cocktails here on a sunny afternoon.
OAKLAND, CA
Urubamba

Going to Urubamba, a Peruvian spot in Jackson Heights, with only one other person is like going to Easter Island and not seeing the giant heads. You’ll still have a good time, but you’ll miss out on the bulk of the experience. That’s because the very long menu at this all-day spot, which looks like a bed and breakfast in the Andes, is mostly made up of large plates meant to be shared. And after tasting the shrimp paella with perfectly spiced rice or the stir-fried steak served over french fries, you’re going to want to try the ceviches, stews, and grilled meats that occupy entire sections of the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Susie’s Noon Hour Grill

If you’re hungover, or just in need of some comfort food, revive yourself with the life-giving Korean dishes at Susie’s Noon Hour Grill in Rogers Park. Susie’s is a one-woman show, with Susie herself playing server and cashier, all while cooking up spicy pork fried rice, hot bowls of yukgaejang, and omelets full of bulgogi, kimchi, and melted cheese. There’s very limited seating at this casual, cash-only spot, so it’s ideal for dining solo or grabbing breakfast or lunch with a friend if you can snag a table. The hefty portions and calming classical radio that’s always on will help you recharge so that you can figure out where you misplaced your phone.
RESTAURANTS
Ramo Ramen

Ramo, a major part of Kentish Town's Filipino mini-empire from the same people as Panadera, is a comfortable Filipino-influenced ramen spot best known for its oxtail kare kare ramen—a championship winner as the menu notes. The peanut-based broth, inspired by Filipino street food, is thick and luscious, and combined with soft oxtail, a fudgy orange egg, shiitake mushrooms, and some chewy wheat noodles, will give you a warm, contented feeling. There’s a seafood option, a vegan mushroom and walnut ramen, plus other brothy noodles alongside karaage and other small plates as well.
Theo's Pizzeria

People say that jealousy is an ugly trait. That it breeds unhappiness, and resentment, and all the stuff yoga and oat milk is meant to sort out. The thing is, these people have clearly never been to Theo’s in Camberwell. They’ve never watched a pizza fritta the size of a (ricotta-filled) baby be plonked on someone else’s table. Or been DM’d the sauciest of saucy pictures: a Neapolitan pizza dripping with chilli oil. If jealousy is a bad thing, then why does it make you eat things that taste so good?
RESTAURANTS
Noodle Pudding

Stop by Noodle Pudding on a reasonably warm day, and the big front windows might be open, letting a breeze run through the old-school, Brooklyn Heights dining room. The space will inevitably fill up, and as neighborhood folks filter in to eat Italian food, some of them will turn to the bartender and say, “What’s up Tommy?” Feel free to do the same. Start your meal with the jumbo fritto misto (that comes with anchovies and shishito peppers), get some burrata, and order as much pasta as you can handle. The lasagna bolognese is always a good choice, although it’s about as large and dense as a car battery. And that’s only a slight exaggeration. After one meal at this charming spot with checkered tablecloths and servers in ties, you’ll want to become a regular—so head over tonight, and see if you can get the staff to remember your face. This place is cash-only, they don’t take reservations, and the bar is a wonderful spot for a solo meal.
RESTAURANTS
