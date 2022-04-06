Mimi’s is a casual Edgewater restaurant with some indoor seating and even more covered (and shaded) outdoor seating. During the day, this place operates as a cafe, serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches. At 6pm, they transition to dinner, offering a straightforward menu of salads, crudo, fish, and one of Miami’s best burgers - a thick patty covered in American cheese and lots of caramelized onions. They also serve a pretty extravagant dish called “chicken & eggs.” It’s a platter of beautifully crispy pieces of fried chicken, crème fraîche, chives, and an ounce of Ossetra caviar for $75. The chicken, four strips of juicy dark meat, is outstanding. But you’re obviously paying for the caviar here, so only get it if you’re a big fan of fish eggs. If you are, it’s quite a fun dish to consume and worth ordering. It also makes one feel a bit like a child billionaire - especially if you finish the meal with their very good ice cream sundae.
