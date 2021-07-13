QAD Inc. (QADB) (QADA) to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion

Medallia Inc. , a software-as-a-service company specializing in customer and employee experience, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal that values the company at $6.4 billion. The deal will take Medallia private again, after it hit public markets in 2019. Under the terms of the deal, Medallia shareholders will receive $34 a share in cash, equal to a premium of about 20% over the stock's closing price on June 10, the last trading day before media reports of a possible transaction and about 29% over the stock's 30-day average price. "Medallia has positioned itself at the forefront of the experience management market with a best-in-class SaaS platform that leverages proprietary AI to help companies better understand their customers and employees and drive meaningful business growth at scale," said Scott Crabill, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. The agreement includes a 40-day "go-shop" period, during which Medallia can seek alternative offers, that expires on Sept. 4. The deal is expected to close in 2021. Shares were little changed premarket and have gained 0.4% in the year through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.