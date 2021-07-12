Cancel
Hanover, VA

6049 Gobbler Glen Pl, Hanover, VA 23111

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 6049 Gobbler Glen Place located in the lovely neighborhood of Turkey Hollow. Situated on a private 0.9 acre, partially wooded lot, this stately home is in immaculate condition! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home boasts almost 4900 square feet! 1st floor showcases a grand 2-story Foyer, spacious Formal Dining & Living Rooms, inviting Great Room and cozy Study creating a functional and open layout. Gourmet Kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, breakfast bar, island & large pantry. 1st floor utility room is conveniently located off of the Kitchen leading to the expansive 3 car garage! The Kitchen leads to a bright & sunny Morning Room. From here you can access the deck that overlooks the creek (along with bridges & trails!) and mature landscaping. This truly is a gardener's paradise and a must-see lot! The elegant stairway leads to the 2nd level which includes a massive primary suite w/ sitting area and luxurious primary bath. Three other bedrooms, 2 additional full baths & laundry area complete the second floor. The third level includes a Walk-In Attic with 420 finished square feet, which could be used as a 5th bedroom or rec room. Come see this one today!

