6049 Gobbler Glen Pl, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome to 6049 Gobbler Glen Place located in the lovely neighborhood of Turkey Hollow. Situated on a private 0.9 acre, partially wooded lot, this stately home is in immaculate condition! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home boasts almost 4900 square feet! 1st floor showcases a grand 2-story Foyer, spacious Formal Dining & Living Rooms, inviting Great Room and cozy Study creating a functional and open layout. Gourmet Kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, breakfast bar, island & large pantry. 1st floor utility room is conveniently located off of the Kitchen leading to the expansive 3 car garage! The Kitchen leads to a bright & sunny Morning Room. From here you can access the deck that overlooks the creek (along with bridges & trails!) and mature landscaping. This truly is a gardener's paradise and a must-see lot! The elegant stairway leads to the 2nd level which includes a massive primary suite w/ sitting area and luxurious primary bath. Three other bedrooms, 2 additional full baths & laundry area complete the second floor. The third level includes a Walk-In Attic with 420 finished square feet, which could be used as a 5th bedroom or rec room. Come see this one today!