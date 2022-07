Whether someone in your family works in the medical field, has been ill, or your pet has had an accident on your bedsheets, there are plenty of reasons to disinfect your laundry. There are are distinct differences in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting laundry. These definitions are set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to define the level of microbial contamination left on a surface after treatment. Just the simple act of washing clothes helps to sanitize fabrics by diluting the number of bacteria on the fabric and flushing it down the drain. Adding a disinfecting product boosts the process to help remove odor-causing bacteria.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 DAYS AGO