UPDATE: Stephens Starts First Solar (FSLR) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 18 days ago

Stephens analyst Gail Nicholson initiates coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR)

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Taboola (TBLA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst John Blackledge initiates coverage on Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Agricole S A Has $9.24 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $107,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron initiates coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $62.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Starts IonQ, Inc (DMYI) at Buy

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc (NYSE: DMYI) with a Buy
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Starts Vertex (VRTX) at Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill initiates coverage on Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX)
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: B.Riley Starts Avinger (AVGR) at Buy. $2.50 PT

B.Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger initiates coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head to Head Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of current recommendations and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Molecular Partners AG (MOLN:SW) (MOLN) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore initiates coverage on Molecular Partners AG (MOLN:SW) (NASDAQ: MOLN) with a Outperform rating
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Gladstone Capital (GLAD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg initiates coverage on WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Buy rating
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (GWII) Opens at $9.95

Today's IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWIIU) (NASDAQ: GWII) opened for trading at $9.95
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiates coverage on WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "We believe that WalkMe is well positioned in a relatively new self-help digital market, driving high customer ROI. We envision catalysts including steady if modest upside to ARR, new customer wins, and new product announcements. Further, we think WalkMe's underlying technology supports expanding use cases. By demonstrating steady 30% type of ARR growth, we think the company can help dispel the concern that WalkMe has a narrow value proposition and market TAM."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts MindMed (MNMD) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiates coverage on MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) with a Buy rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst highlighted:. MindMed is developing a pipeline of psychedelic-based medicines across psychiatric disease (LSD), pain...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Bumble Inc. (BMBL) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $65.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of BMBL at Outperform and set a $65 PT based on 14x EV/'22E revenue. We believe BMBL is the quality over quantity play in online dating, where our three part thesis is: 1) an expanding TAM driven by online producing increasingly durable outcomes vs. offline, 2) female-first driving differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds and 3) pricing power in the category is just scratching the surface, which portends longer-term margin upside. Net-adds are the primary risk relative to MTCH but we think both can be long-term secular winners, albeit with different strategies around quantity vs. quality."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Fair Isaac (FICO) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiates coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $577.00. The analyst comments "We believe FICO's transformation into a decisioning software platform provider will enhance its value proposition, increase the stickiness of its revenue streams and improve its long-term revenue growth potential. FICO enjoys a wide moat in the U.S. consumer credit scoring market due to its brand, proprietary data and entrenched role in modern credit approval processes, which we expect to support a long runway of robust Scores segment pricing increases during this transformation. Operating leverage, healthy flow-through from Scores pricing increases and improving profitability of on-platform solutions should drive appealing EBITDA margin expansion, in our view."

