McCall Announces New Summer Event – Mountain Brew Fest

Here we are a few days in to summer and it's very clear to see that summer is coming in hot... literally! Summer promises to get warmer and Treasure Valley residents are going to continue to look for ways to beat the heat. While some reach for a cold beer, others reach for higher ground. Highway 55 is jam packed all summer long as people crave those 15-20 degree cooler temps that McCall is known for. What if you could do both? Beer and Cooler Temps in McCall? They say timing is everything and the timing for this is perfect. Just as we start to hit the 100 degree mark in the valley The McCall Payette Lakes Rotary club announced the creation of Mountain Brew Fest.