Idaho’s Aaron Paul Makes Cover of Chemistry Book, Breaking Bad Style?

There is no doubt that we have a much deeper connection with Aaron Paul from the Breaking Bad Series. Aaron is from here and loves to shower Idaho with love. We can probably agree that his hit series along with other shows including Emmy Awards has made him a household name. I never thought his success would end up in chemistry books. Well, it did.

