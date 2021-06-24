Cancel
Restaurants

'Speakeasy' at Bond 45

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelly Fireman's Italian restaurant in the Theatre District is now open and an electrifying entertainment-mixology experience featuring world-renown burlesque artists Hazel Honeysuckle and Miss Miranda opens Friday, June 25, to celebrate. Performances will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through the end of July. Five, finely crafted cocktails (including virgin options) and an appetizer are included in the ticket price. The restaurant itself is open Wednesdays-Sundays for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, which includes a vegetable antipasto bar—a rotating selection of market vegetables, additional specialties include veal chops, seafood, thin crust pizza, and pastas. The extensive wine list, which offers multiple bio-dynamic and organic options, skews Italian but also pulls from other countries around the world.

#Italian Restaurant#Speakeasy#Food Drink
