SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF COIN SPINNING) James Sneed, my co-host for this episode, how are you?. MALONE: Before we get to, you know, like, the life-changing finance lesson that this episode is really about, I do need to ask you - you are a fan of the baseball team the New York Mets is my understanding.