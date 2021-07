She’s glowing! Cardi B announced her second pregnancy with husband Offset on June 27 and has been showing off her growing baby bump ever since. Of course, the rap couple publicly announced the big news in style. Cardi, 28, revealed her changing body during the 21st annual BET Awards. After 29-year-old Offset (real name Kiarai Kendrell Cephus) performed “Straightening” with rap group Migos, Cardi joined the trio on stage for their track “Type S—t.” She shocked fans by stepping out in a sparkly black costume with a cutout that accentuated her baby bump.