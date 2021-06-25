Northfield Police Reserves recognized at annual meeting

On June 21, at their annual recognition meeting, several volunteer Northfield Police reservists were recognized for their outstanding work during 2020. Reserve Field Training Officer Cody Kruse was presented with the Reserve Officer of the Year plaque along with being promoted to Reserve Sergeant. Cody has volunteered a total of 65 hours throughout the year. Cody is an exceptional reserve officer, he provides great leadership within the organization, and his excellent commitment and volunteerism reflects great credit upon himself. Cody recently completed his law enforcement degree and the skills portion of the training.