While this week is somewhat of a second-half holds rankings reset that highlights a lot of new names towards the top of the list, I think it’s’ worth appreciating the likes of Blake Treinen, who has been a steady top ten option all year long. While it’s fun chasing the high upside options, it’s always nice having that sturdy, dependable holds option in someone like Treinen, basically the Toyota Camry of relievers. Treinen’s plus stuff doesn’t always result in a ton of strikeouts, but it does result in getting a ton of weak contact as once again Treinen is near the top of the leaderboard for Barrel%, HardHit%, and Average Exit Velocity. Combine that with being the top setup man on one of the best teams in baseball and you got yourself a set it and forget reliever in all holds leagues.