Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Denver Broncos are wrongfully singled out for passing on Justin Fields

By Sayre Bedinger
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, many people felt like the Denver Broncos would not be able to pass on Justin Fields if he actually fell to the 9th overall pick where George Paton was slated to make his first pick as general manager. Considering the importance of the quarterback position and the uncertainty for the Broncos at the position, I will admit that I was understanding and on board with the logic of taking Fields, a very talented prospect if he were available there.

predominantlyorange.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Atlanta Falcons#Ohio State#Broncos Country#Giants#Sethwalder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Related
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: How soon could the Denver Broncos be sold?

The guys discuss if the Broncos are on their way to being sold, breakdown potential new owners, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Melvin Gordon disrespected by NFL Network?

NFL Network analyst and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew isn’t all that high on Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon for the 2021 season. While the Broncos haven’t exactly earned deserved recognition for high rankings, Gordon is near the bottom of this particular list. To be exact, Jones-Drew...
NFLGamingToday

Which NFL Team Will Go From Worst To First?

It is not uncommon for an underperforming NFL team to go from worst in the division one year to division winners the next. With the talent coming out in the draft to trades and free agency, it is possible to make that big of a jump from one season to the next.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLUSA Today

8 potential candidates to buy the Broncos if the team is sold

The Denver Broncos might have new ownership relatively soon, either by one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children taking over, or by a sale. If the Broncos are sold, these eight candidates would make sense as potential buyers. 8. Mark Stevens (62) Stevens, a venture capitalist, is already a minority owner...
NFLmountainjackpot.com

Denver Broncos Outlook for 2021 Season

Conclusion of QB Controversy May Seal Team’s Fate. Okay Bronco fans, it is almost that time again when your favorite team starts the 2021 season. First of all, the biggest story is the quarterback controversy. Drew Lock’s performance last year was hit or miss and it seems management big wigs do not trust him. Last April the Broncos traded their 2021 sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in return for Panthers’
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLUSA Today

NFL's helmet rule change might lead to a new look for Broncos

The NFL has revised its one-helmet rule — players will no longer be limited to one helmet per year beginning with the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This is a big development for throwback uniforms. The Denver Broncos’ Color Rush uniform gives a nod to the team’s old...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Sports Illustrated makes stat prediction for Justin Fields

Last year's quarterback class was considered a good one led by Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. But the 2021 class could be an even better one with five players at the position being selected in the first round. Among those was...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Bears rookie Justin Fields is 'pure juice,' NFL analyst says

There’s no doubt about it that Trevor Lawrence is going to make an immediate impact as soon as he gets under center for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Wilson is also expected to make some noise in New York for the Jets, and Trey Lance has the potential to blossom in San Francisco with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLAOL Corp

Tim Tebow Has Message For WR Demaryius Thomas After Retirement

Three picks before the Denver Broncos infamously picked Tim Tebow in the 2010 NFL Draft, they took wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. And while Tebow’s NFL career is poised to get restarted, Thomas’ is now over. Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement today and is being honored by the Broncos. Among the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 non-Aaron Rodgers trades the team should make

The Denver Broncos could make a blockbuster trade for QB Aaron Rodgers if he’s made available. If not, there are other trades they should make anyway. The Denver Broncos may make a trade for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the coming weeks. Who knows? The Green Bay Packers have not made Rodgers available at this point and, for the time being, there are no offers on the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy