Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

Police: Man playing with gun unintentionally shoots 15-year-old girl in Lynn

By Shauna Golden, Kim Lucey
whdh.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl in Lynn while playing around with a gun, not realizing there was a round on the chamber, police said. Officers responding to a report of a person shot on North Common Terrace around 7:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Lynn police. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Tate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy