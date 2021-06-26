Cancel
Alaphilippe wins crash-marred first stage of Tour de France

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 14 days ago

LANDERNEAU, France (AP) -- The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday. The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan...

www.semoball.com
News Break
Cycling
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - stage 14

Thanks for sticking with me. That's another stage ticked off on the route to Paris. We've got everything you need to know about Bauke Mollema's superb win on stage 14 in our report. See you all on Sunday afternoon. GC standings. General classification after stage 14. 1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE...
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish secures ANOTHER stage win at the Tour de France as his remarkable return to form continues with the British star now within two victories of the all-time record held by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx

Just like 13 years ago, both hands instinctively shot up to his head. Just like before, the face of Mark Cavendish juggled joy and disbelief. Unlike back then, though, no-one else should be surprised by this latest fairytale finish. Not on the roads of Chateauroux, where Cavendish remains unbeaten since...
CyclingTelegraph

Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of remaining riders

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all teams are contracted to race the oldest grand tour. In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Vuelta a España organiser 'optimistic' that Primož Roglič will defend title against Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar

The organiser of the Vuelta a España has expressed his confidence that Primoż Roglič will defend his crown against a star-studded field. Kicking off on August 14 in Burgos's Cathedral, the Spanish Grand Tour often boasts an A-list line-up with riders desperate to salvage disappointing seasons, and others having identified the race as their season objective since the start.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: Nils Politt wins stage 12 as breakaway sticks

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 12 of the Tour de France, after he managed to drop every other member of a 13-man breakaway that went clear at the start of the day. Having gone clear with three other riders 40 kilometres from the finish, the German struck out alone with an attack 12km from the finish, and soloed all the way to the finish to take what was just the second victory of his pro career.
Cyclingtravelblog.org

See the Tour (de France) Live

In the south, toward Bordeaux, and the beautiful town of St. Emilion. Though the race always ends on the Champs Elysees, I think I would avoid Paris. My ideal race stages would be, in this order: Champagne, Loire, and Bordeaux. The race is 3414 kilometers, or 2121 miles long. Of the 21 stages, 8 are flat, 5 are hilly, 6 are mountain stages, and two are time trials. There are 23 teams with 8 rides each, for a total of 184 riders. And of course, not all riders who start will finish, due to accidents or medical reasons. An American has not won the race since 1990, Greg LeMond. The wins by Lance Armstrong were removed, since they proved he was cheating. But despite all of the doubts, it would be fun to attend at least once. But visit the French Open and return to Wimbledon!
Cyclingsemoball.com

Mollema wins Tour's hilly 14th stage, Pogacar keeps big lead

QUILLAN, France (AP) -- Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling's elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday. Pogacar's remaining rivals -- all well behind in the standings...
Cyclingalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mollema sizzles in Pyrenean foot-hills to win Tour de France stage 14

Dutchman Bauke Mollema won stage 14 of the Tour de France on a baking, semi-mountainous run from the citadel at Carcassonne to the small town of Quillan at the foot of the Pyrenees on Saturday. Overall leader Tadej Pogacar was under no threat, even if he finished some seven minutes...
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: Injured Spinazzola to attend Euro 2020 final

Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday's European Championship final against England. Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday's European Championship final against England. Spinazzola was using crutches and had...

