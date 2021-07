Just about every college basketball expert agrees that Notre Dame will bounce back after a disappointing past few years. A great group of returnees, a solid incoming recruiting class and a touted transfer in Paul Atkinson will make the Irish a team to watch in the eyes of many. One of those Irish optimists is CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, who has picked the Irish as one of five programs he expects to have a bounceback 2021-22 season. However, he also raises questions about Mike Brey’s long-term future as coach.