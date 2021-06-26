Cancel
The Latest: New warning on shots, but benefits outweigh risk

By The Associated Press
Republic
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON — Product information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines now warns about the increased risk for heart inflammation, a rare side effect of the shots. Government health officials say, however, that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 outweigh the risk posed by the side effect, which appears most common among people under 30.

