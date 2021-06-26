U.S. Citizenship Test Prep Class at Reed Library

When Kathy McGroatry-Torres was marrying her fiance, who was not a citizen, she assumed it would be like the movie “Green Card.”. “Everyone has this concept that when you marry an American citizen, you do one interview and you just have to know what toothpaste they use and it’ll work out,” she said. However, when she showed up to the United States consulate for a visa interview, her husband was told he would not be allowed to receive a visa for 10 years or even be allowed into the country.