U.S. Citizenship Test Prep Class at Reed Library

hamlethub.com
 14 days ago

Prep class for the U.S. Citizenship test at Reed Memorial Library will be held Tuesdays at 5:30 pm., at the library. For residents in the process of becoming U.S. citizens, this class will help prepare you for the USCIS Citizenship Exam. For additional information, contact Sawyer Maher

news.hamlethub.com
