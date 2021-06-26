U.S. Citizenship Test Prep Class at Reed Library
Prep class for the U.S. Citizenship test at Reed Memorial Library will be held Tuesdays at 5:30 pm., at the library. For residents in the process of becoming U.S. citizens, this class will help prepare you for the USCIS Citizenship Exam. For additional information, contact Sawyer Maher This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. '; document.write(''); document.write(addy_text20023); document.write('<\/a>'); //-->\n This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.news.hamlethub.com